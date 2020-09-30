Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies Rises Up From The Ground With New Cross-Gen Details

Activision and Treyarch opened up their crypt to showcase just what the new undead mode will bring to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies across all platforms.

With more than a nod to “Nacht der Untoten” – the map that started it all – “Die Maschine” takes place in the early ‘80s, but its roots reach back even further into the past. As part of Requiem, a CIA-backed international response team led by Grigori Weaver from the original Black Ops story, operatives explore a World War II bunker that hasn’t only been ravaged by time... While fighting to suppress the unnatural phenomena at this graffiti-skinned, boarded-up bunker, Requiem team members investigate what lies beneath this structure that’s been left to crumble after decades of disservice. Should they succeed, Requiem may uncover a cache of decades-old secrets that upend the global order. At the same time, a Soviet-led division and rival to Requiem, the Omega Group, enters the fray. The Omega Group also has a keen interest in studying and harnessing the unexplained events and anomalies manifesting around the globe. Between Requiem and Omega Group, there are plenty of characters who may aid or hinder your journey, while others have separate, unknown agendas that will be up to players to discover. Among this cast, there is one particular contact – Sam – who seems eager to share intel discovered from deep within the KGB.

Treyarch also released a number of new details for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies including cross generational Cross-Play, a first for the mode. And another first for Black Ops, players can be able to extract themselves from a Zombies match, no longer having to last for as long as they can in search of elusive EE's.

Razer’s Newest RESPAWN Gaming Enhancement Fits In Your Pocket, Won’t Stain Your Teeth

Cross-Play and Cross-Gen Just like Multiplayer, squads in Zombies can be formed across platforms and generations, marking the first time in franchise history this co-op mode is available via cross-play. Battle Pass Progression and Loadouts Players will now advance through the Battle Pass with time played in Zombies, similar to Multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone™. Requiem team members can also start the match with their Gunsmith-crafted weapon of choice via loadout support. Weapon Rarity In addition to the return of the Pack-a-Punch machine to transform your weapon, all weapons will now have a rarity associated with them. The higher the rarity, the greater the damage output and attachments for the weapon. For the first time, this will allow any weapon in the game to be sustainable in later rounds. This also adds more variety and fun to finding new weapons through Wall Buys and the Mystery Box. Field Upgrades Outside of weaponry, players can deploy Field Upgrades as proactive abilities that add another layer to squad-based tactics. Charge them up by killing zombies, then deploy them in times of desperate need. From offensive buffs to abilities that aid in evasion or healing and reviving, these Field Upgrades are made to fit numerous playstyles and situations. Equipment Around the map, you can craft and find lethal, tactical, and support equipment. Lethal and tactical equipment are similar to the equipment found in Multiplayer, like Frag Grenades, while support equipment is home to high-powered offensive weaponry. This slot could be where you deploy Grenade Launchers, Sentry Turrets, Explosive Bows and even Chopper Gunners – all tools that can deliver a massive power spike when your squad needs it most. Perks Classic Zombies Perks are back with a reimagined Cold War aesthetic, including the return of timeless favorites like Juggernog and Speed Cola. There’s no longer a limit to how many different Perks you can consume, so go ahead and crack open a six-pack, if you have the points to do so. Exfil Instead of perishing to the horde, Black Ops Cold War Zombies provides a new option to escape with your life when you’re feeling overrun... if you dare. If the whole squad is in trouble, you can opt to exfiltrate the undead combat zone via helicopter. Although zombie spawns will be dialed up to 11, you should expect to earn some rewards if your squad completes this final push to survive.

You can check out the full nine-minute first look at Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode below.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and the Zombies mode will be available on November 13th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC. An open beta will begin next week exclusively on PlayStation 4, with an Early Access entry for those that pre-order Black Ops Cold War running October 8-9 and open to all PS4 users October 10-12. A second Cross-Play beta will arrive on October 15-16 for pre-orders on Xbox and PC as well as open access for PS4, followed by a final open weekend from October 17-19 for all platforms. Don't worry if you need a spreadsheet to keep track of all of these dates; I know I did.