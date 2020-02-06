CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock is currently on sale at Amazon

The CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock is currently on sale, taking 18% off the initial price of $279.99, making this Thunderbolt 3 Dock costs just $230.44. This dock offers a wide range of ports, up to 15 ports of connectivity which provides the ability to charge a laptop up to 87-watts for your laptop, the secondary Thunderbolt 3 port offers 15-watts of power for downstream devices. This device is ideal for 2016+ MacBook Pro, 2017+ iMac Pro, or various Windows 8/10 with a Thunderbolt 3 port. This device is not compatible with the 2015+ Macbook Retina with the USB-C port.

The connectivity of this device is fantastic, offering a total of five USB Type-A ports, a DisplayPort, and many others!

The front of the device has an SD card reader, two 3.5 mm Audio in and Audio out, one USB 3.1 Gen 1, and one USB Type-A port. The back of the device offers four USB type-A ports, one USB Type-C ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, A DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a Digital Optical port.

Dual Display Compatability

This device allows for Dual 4K extended displays, and this extended dual display uses the DisplayPort and the Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C port or a single 5K at 60Hz refresh rate. An important note is that the dongle of DisplayPort to HDMI/DVI/VGA adapter/cable must be an ACTIVE type. Passive dongle/cable would not work.

Laptop Charging Compatability

This device provides up to 87-watts of power to charge your laptop and power all of your USB peripherals, and this makes this a perfect device for a single cord setup. A firmware update is needed to offer the full 87-watts of power. The second Thunderbolt 3 port can provide up to 15-watts of power for various USB peripherals.

SD Card Slot

This SD card uses the latest UHS-II SD card slot, and this SD card slot supports SD/SDHC/SDXC at up to 312 MB/s bus speed. The TS3 Plus's SD card reader supports SD 4.0 and UHS-II speeds with a maximum theoretical throughput of 315 MB/s. This means that transferring data from SD, SDHC, or SDXC cards will be done at blazing fast speed.