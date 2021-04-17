Blizzard has posted updated WoW: Burning Crusade Classic beta notes, which include answers to community questions regarding attunements, raid tuning, and more.

In a recent post on the official Blizzard forums, community manager Kaivax has answered commonly asked community questions through some new TBC beta notes. While many of the aspects of the game remain unchanged, some changes compared to the original Burning Crusade have been made by the developers. These changes include Badge of Justice drops, enchants, changes to main-hand-only weapons, and some minor other changes. You’ll find the beta notes down below:

Burning Crusade Classic Beta Notes - April 15 Attunements Attunements will function as they did when originally released.

Original questlines will be required to enter each instance and purchasing Heroic dungeon keys will require Revered reputation.

These attunement requirements will relax as the game progresses through its content phases. For example, Karazhan should initially require attunement, but will no longer require attunement at a later phase. Thereafter, a group should still need the Master’s Key to open the gate. Dungeon keys should be relaxed to require Honored reputation at a later phase.

Throughout Burning Crusade Classic, we plan to make it so that progress on forthcoming raid attunements can be made before the opening of the raid the attunement is for. For example, you should be able to start the Black Temple attunement for killing A’lar once The Eye is open, which will be before Black Temple is open.

Dungeons and Raids Original health and damage values will be used. These, as well as some mechanical changes, will then be adjusted in future phases. The original state for raids will persist throughout the phase during which it is current content. With the release of the next phase, adjustments will be made as they were in original Burning Crusade. Exceptions will be considered. We’re looking forward to your feedback on adjustments during the testing of future PTRs.

Buffs acquired from creatures and quests across Outland are purged upon entering an instance. This does not apply to world buffs from the Eastern Kingdoms or Kalimdor. Those auras cannot be obtained by player-characters above level 63.

Ritual of Summoning will not work inside instances or Netherstorm. Items Badges of Justice will not drop in raids until a later phase, however, Badge of Justice dailies will be available in all phases. Developers’ notes: While these were both changes made late in original Burning Crusade, we feel that dailies provide healthy gameplay in encouraging dungeon variety, without significantly impacting gear acquisition.

Primal Nether, Nether Vortex, and World boss items from Doomwalker and Doom Lord Kazzak will initially be Bind-on-Pickup, as they were in original Burning Crusade, and should be updated in a later phase.

Primal Nether and Nether Vortex will become available from the Badge of Justice vendor at a later phase.

Outland faction vendors will initially sell the items that they originally sold, and their offerings will update as content unlocks. Examples: the Swift Skyfire Diamond gem recipe from the Consortium, the Mysterious ammo from Karazhan, and PvP gear from all factions.

Ring enchants and Jewelcrafting-specific gems now have a profession requirement to benefit from them. Developers’ notes:The design intent for these perks were a player power reward for having that profession, and the fact that they continued to function after unlearning that profession was a technical limitation in original Burning Crusade.

Weapons that were changed from Main-Hand-only to One-Handed late in original Burning Crusade will be restored to their original version in Burning Crusade Classic, and should be updated in a later phase. Developers’ notes:Changing these to One-Handed was a very late change in original Burning Crusade that would have a notable impact on player power.

Epic engineering goggles will become available from trainers with the Tier 5 phase.

Haris Pilton, Zephyr, and Cooking and Fishing dailies will be available from the beginning, as they do not directly or largely impact player power.

Landro Longshot will not offer WoW Trading Card Game code redemption. Developers’ notes: We don’t intend for the Burning Crusade Classic to make duplicate use of WoW TCG codes, nor do we want players who have unredeemed codes to choose between games for redemption. Landro Longshot may be repurposed in Burning Crusade Classic for a different use, but that will not be related to the WoW TCG.



Please note that these are beta notes, and this doesn’t mean that these will apply to the final version of The Burning Crusade once it releases later this year.

Blizzard officially announced The Burning Crusade Classic during BlizzConline earlier this year.