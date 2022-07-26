Menu
Bully Original Versus Unreal Engine 5 Fan-Made Remake Comparison Highlights the Remake’s Excellent Visuals

Francesco De Meo
Jul 26, 2022
Bully

The original Bully looks pretty dated for today's standards, and it is in dire need of a remake, as further highlighted by a new comparison video that has been shared online today.

The new video, which has been put together by TeaserPlay, puts the original 2006 release with their Unreal Engine 5 remake side-by-side, highlighting not only how great the fan-made remake's visuals look, but also how faithful they are to the original Rockstar Games developed title.

Bully is among the most unique games developed by Rockstar Games, and fans have been waiting for a new entry in the series for a very long time. A sequel is rumored to be in the works and was supposed to be announced during last year's The Game Awards, according to reliable insider Tom Henderson.

Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at The Game Awards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon.

Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it.

Some people saw a "Playable version" just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version).

Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series.

Bully was originally released back in 2006 for PC and consoles. More information on the game can be found on Rockstar Games' official website:

The Rockstar tradition of groundbreaking, original gameplay and humorous tongue-in-cheek storytelling invades an entirely new setting: the schoolyard. As a mischievous schoolboy, you'll stand up to bullies, get picked on by teachers, play pranks, win or lose the girl, and ultimately learn to navigate the obstacles of the worst school around, Bullworth Academy — a corrupt and crumbling prep school with an uptight facade.

