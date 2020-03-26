Bravely Default II Gets its First Beautiful Gameplay Trailer, Demo Available Now

Last year at The Game Awards Square Enix announced Bravely Default II, a full sequel to their stylish ode to Final Fantasy IX that first appeared on the 3DS. We haven’t seen or heard much about the game since then, but today during a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini we got a first gameplay trailer. You can check that out, below.

Looking pretty nice! Definitely a bit more ambitious than Octopath Traveler, which was made by the same team as Bravely Default II. That said, while I am happy to see returning locations, I do hope there are plenty of new places to explore as well. Speaking of exploring, there’s now a Bravely Default II demo available! Don’t have the time to go hands-on yet? You can check out almost 90-minutes of footage from the demo, courtesy of the Nintendo fanatics at GameXplain.

Not sure what Bravely Default II is all about? Here’s the official description:

Step into a brand-new world with four brand-new heroes. A new world, a new story, and all-new Heroes of Light await in an exciting original RPG experience arriving on the Nintendo Switch! This successor to the original Bravely Default game comes from the team that brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler, and features music from Revo (Sound Horizon/Linked Horizon), acclaimed composer of the Bravely Default soundtrack. Brand-new entry in Square Enix’s Bravely Series.

Travel the world in search of the four Crystals with the latest incarnation of the brave band known as the Heroes of Light.

Latest creation from Team Asano, creators of the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler.

World filled with new characters, but with the atmosphere and excitement the Bravely series is known for.

Bravely Default marches boldly onto Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. Anybody out there already given the demo a spin? Are you excited for Square Enix’s latest slice of old-school JRPG goodness?