Both Core i7, Core i9 Versions of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro Have Been Discounted by $300

Isn’t it great to see the same $300 discount applied on both versions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro? This means that customers have more options at their fingertips and this opportunity is only provided by Amazon. If you head there right now, both the Core i7 and Core i9 versions of Apple’s most powerful portable Mac have been discounted, with the less expensive version carrying a price of $2,099, while the second variant costs $2,499.

In case you didn’t know, the Core i7 features a total of six cores, while the Core i9 version will give you eight cores. Depending on how intensive your workloads are, pick the model that best fits your needs. However, you should also know that with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you’re getting twice the storage; 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage compared to 512GB for the Core i7 model.

In addition, the GPUs are different, with the less expensive model featuring a Radeon Pro 5300M with GDDR6 memory, with the Core i9 model offering a Radeon Pro 5500M with GDDR6 graphics memory. Apart from that, both are similar when it comes to having a pristine build, as no other machine offers the same aesthetics and rigidity as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. You also get a Touch Bar for added convenience, along with that massive glass-surfaced trackpad that provides some of the best gestures around.

The display is crisp and rich when it comes to color accuracy and the extra screen real estate will always be a welcome addition for creative professionals. You also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports for each model, giving you more versatility and throughput if you want to attach an eGPU, hook up multiple high-resolution monitors, rocket-fast external storage, and more.

According to Apple, you can also get up to 10 hours of battery life with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, so you won’t have to worry about looking for an external power source for quite a while. These discounts are most definitely attractive, but there’s no telling how long they’ll last. Our advice is that if you absolutely need the best of the best from Apple when it comes to a portable Mac, there’s no better model than the ones listed below.