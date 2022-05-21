Apple Display Supplier BOE May Lose out on 30 Million iPhone 14 Orders as the Company Was Reportedly Caught Cheating

Apple adheres to strict quality control measures for its products. This means that if a supplier wants consistent orders from the technology giant, which can also mean a lucrative financial period for that supplier, it needs to maintain a near-flawless record when mass producing certain parts. BOE, a display manufacturer, likely did not read the memo thoroughly because it was reportedly caught cutting corners with iPhone 13 displays, causing it to lose iPhone 14 orders.

BOE Was Apparently Changing the Circuit Width of the iPhone 13’s Display’s Transistors to Conserve Manufacturing Costs

A deal worth 30 million iPhone 14 display orders might have gone down the drain this month for BOE, as The Elec reports that the Chinese display maker was cutting corners with the iPhone 13 panels. Details claim the company was altering the circuit width of the iPhone 13’s display’s thin-film transistors without informing Apple. Later, a BOE executive was sent to Apple’s Cupertino HQ to clarify the incident, but the report states that neither the executive nor the firm received any iPhone 14 orders.

iPhone 14 Cases in Four Variations Show up, Two of Them Show Massive Rear Camera Cutout, Hinting at Notable Upgrades

With the iPhone 14 series expected to launch this September, Apple is required to make adjustments in its display supply chain now that it has taken out BOE from the list. With that being said, the 30 million display orders will likely be split between LG and Samsung. Samsung may be tasked with supplying Apple with 6.1-inch orders of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, along with the 6.7-inch orders of the iPhone 14 Max, while LG is said to fulfill the remaining for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The ‘Pro’ versions could again get exclusive LTPO OLED technology, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain LTPS panels like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. There is no telling if Apple will add BOE again after the latter was caught or if it will be open to the idea of adding another supplier. In short, this incident will serve as a warning to potential partners not to cheat with orders, or there will be severe consequences.

News Source: The Elec