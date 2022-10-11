Menu
BMW Group Teams Up with AirConsole to Bring Casual Gaming to Cars in 2023

Ule Lopez
Oct 11, 2022, 01:02 PM EDT
Gaming and the mediums we use to play them are always changing. You have your traditional consoles, cloud gaming with services like Game Pass and GeForce NOW, and whatever device the DOOM community manages to shove the first game onto, to name some examples. Now, we have cars as our method of casual gaming, all through a partnership between BMW and AirConsole.

BMW enters the scene at this point. Partnering with AirConsole, new BMW vehicles will ship with AirConsole functionality next year. The feature, simply put, allows games to be instantly delivered over the air, and you control them using smartphones, though there’s no sign of USB  controller functionality.

Setting up the AirConsole experience within your supported BMW vehicle is relatively easy. With your smartphone, you scan a QR code provided by the car, which will let you use your phone as your controller. After that, it’s a matter of picking what game you want to play. The hardware within the cars themselves will be what runs these games, which fit on BMW’s Curved Display. There’s a “large and diverse catalog of games” available for the service. Both BMW and N-Dream (AirConsole’s owners) had comments to offer on the partnership.

Stephan Durach, BMW’s Senior Vice President for Connected Company Development, says, “With AirConsole, we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment.”

Meanwhile, N-Dream’s CEO, Anthony Cliquot, comments, “We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture, coupled with the ease of access of our platform, will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles.”

A list of supported vehicles was not disclosed, but we’ll continue updating it as more information about this partnership is released.

