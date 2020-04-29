Bloodborne Patched by Modder to Run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro
Bloodborne remains to this day one of the highest rated and most critically acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusives, more than five years after its debut. It is also still the favorite title of creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, compared to the other Souls games and the more recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
However, there always was one major complaint fans had: its performance. With the advent of the PlayStation 4 Pro console in November 2016, many hoped Bloodborne would receive a proper enhanced patch as many other titles. That never happened, though.
At long last, a fix might be on the way. Australian modder Lance McDonald, who uncovered plenty of secrets and fixes for games like P.T., Dark Souls, and many others, claimed to have 'patched' Bloodborne to run at 60 frames per second. Initially, that came with frame timing issues, which he later resolved on the PlayStation 4 Pro.
Ah, I did it! Bloodborne running with a 60fps frame cap (no v-sync so lots of screen tearing) with proper frame timing and game logic timing. This is running on a base PS4 pro, will try to get an actual FPS counter to display tomorrow and test on PS4 Pro with boost mode. pic.twitter.com/V6uxQ4bT9k
— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 28, 2020
Furthermore, McDonald noticed that enabling Boost Mode in the PS4 Pro's settings can enhance performance with this 60 FPS patch.
Here's the opening area on a PS4 Pro running in boost mode. pic.twitter.com/bYut1Ak6DL
— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 28, 2020
Unsurprisingly, he found it easier to maintain 60 frames per second after somehow managing to drop the render resolution to 720p from the standard 1080p.
I went one step further and patched Bloodborne to run at 720p instead of 1080p. It seems to hold 60fps really nice this way. Once again, this is all captured on a PS4 Pro running with Boost Mode enabled. Here's a little bit of footage showing it off: https://t.co/SPCQX1obII
— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 29, 2020
There are still some bugs that need fixing, though.
Okay, fixed the blood/effects now so enjoy a video while I work on fixing some other smaller bugs, here's Bloodborne's "Father Gascoigne" boss fight running at 60fps on a PS4 Pro at 720p rendering resolution. It's quite a treat. https://t.co/8C5AkLchR9
— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 29, 2020
Presumably, McDonald will release this Bloodborne performance patch once said bugs are fixed. If that happens, we'll let you know.
You can purchase the Game of the Year Edition, which includes The Old Hunters expansion, on Amazon.
Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.
- A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner.
- Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets.
- A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation 4 system.
- Ever-changing Chalice Dungeons to Explore: Use holy chalices to gain entrance to a network of vast underground ruins, filled with traps, beasts, and rewards, to explore and conquer alone or with others. These procedurally generated dungeons offer brand new challenges to master, and can be uploaded or shared with friends.
Experience the nightmare of the hunters who once guarded Byrgenwerth’s deepest, darkest secrets and uncover the mystery behind Yharnam’s sinister past in The Old Hunters expansion DLC for Bloodborne. Journey to a world where hunters from the past are trapped forever, find multiple new outfits and weapons to add to your hunter arsenal and explore brand new stages full of dangers, rewards, and deadly beasts to hunt.
