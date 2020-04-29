Bloodborne Patched by Modder to Run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro

Bloodborne remains to this day one of the highest rated and most critically acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusives, more than five years after its debut. It is also still the favorite title of creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, compared to the other Souls games and the more recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

However, there always was one major complaint fans had: its performance. With the advent of the PlayStation 4 Pro console in November 2016, many hoped Bloodborne would receive a proper enhanced patch as many other titles. That never happened, though.

At long last, a fix might be on the way. Australian modder Lance McDonald, who uncovered plenty of secrets and fixes for games like P.T., Dark Souls, and many others, claimed to have 'patched' Bloodborne to run at 60 frames per second. Initially, that came with frame timing issues, which he later resolved on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Ah, I did it! Bloodborne running with a 60fps frame cap (no v-sync so lots of screen tearing) with proper frame timing and game logic timing. This is running on a base PS4 pro, will try to get an actual FPS counter to display tomorrow and test on PS4 Pro with boost mode. pic.twitter.com/V6uxQ4bT9k — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 28, 2020

Furthermore, McDonald noticed that enabling Boost Mode in the PS4 Pro's settings can enhance performance with this 60 FPS patch.

Here's the opening area on a PS4 Pro running in boost mode. pic.twitter.com/bYut1Ak6DL — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 28, 2020

Unsurprisingly, he found it easier to maintain 60 frames per second after somehow managing to drop the render resolution to 720p from the standard 1080p.

I went one step further and patched Bloodborne to run at 720p instead of 1080p. It seems to hold 60fps really nice this way. Once again, this is all captured on a PS4 Pro running with Boost Mode enabled. Here's a little bit of footage showing it off: https://t.co/SPCQX1obII — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 29, 2020

There are still some bugs that need fixing, though.

Okay, fixed the blood/effects now so enjoy a video while I work on fixing some other smaller bugs, here's Bloodborne's "Father Gascoigne" boss fight running at 60fps on a PS4 Pro at 720p rendering resolution. It's quite a treat. https://t.co/8C5AkLchR9 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 29, 2020

Presumably, McDonald will release this Bloodborne performance patch once said bugs are fixed. If that happens, we'll let you know.

