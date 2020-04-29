Bloodborne Patched by Modder to Run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro

Bloodborne

Bloodborne remains to this day one of the highest rated and most critically acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusives, more than five years after its debut. It is also still the favorite title of creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, compared to the other Souls games and the more recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

However, there always was one major complaint fans had: its performance. With the advent of the PlayStation 4 Pro console in November 2016, many hoped Bloodborne would receive a proper enhanced patch as many other titles. That never happened, though.

At long last, a fix might be on the way. Australian modder Lance McDonald, who uncovered plenty of secrets and fixes for games like P.T., Dark Souls, and many others, claimed to have 'patched' Bloodborne to run at 60 frames per second. Initially, that came with frame timing issues, which he later resolved on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Furthermore, McDonald noticed that enabling Boost Mode in the PS4 Pro's settings can enhance performance with this 60 FPS patch.

Unsurprisingly, he found it easier to maintain 60 frames per second after somehow managing to drop the render resolution to 720p from the standard 1080p.

Hidetaka Miyazaki Says Bloodborne Is Still His Favorite Game, Explains Its Influences

There are still some bugs that need fixing, though.

Presumably, McDonald will release this Bloodborne performance patch once said bugs are fixed. If that happens, we'll let you know.

