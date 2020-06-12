Every time we talk about the new OnePlus smartphones, there is always a comment around how the prices keep getting higher with every new release. While they reflect the overall trend in the industry, there are still options to get your hands on the older variants of OnePlus. If we look at the sales trends, OnePlus 6T was probably the last OnePlus smartphone that sold like hot cakes. If you missed out on getting your hands on OP6T or want a new Android phone that doesn't cost much, you can now get the unlocked OnePlus 6T for just $299.99 for the next couple of days.

B&H is running an amazing sale on OnePlus 6T that has pushed the product at the top of their bestseller list. The sale brings the price of $549.99 down to $299.99. As a comparison, the last sale we saw on this back in June, 2019 brought the price down to $399.99, which means this is probably the lowest price we have ever seen. Of course, it's now a couple of generations old, but ask anyone who owns a OnePlus 6T or check the reviews and you'll know what an irresistible offer this is.

You can head over B&H and get the unlocked OnePlus 6T for $299.99 but don't forget to check if it will work with your network. For example, for the United States, it's all good to go for T-Mobile and Verizon, but will not work with AT&T 2G and Sprint.







One customer review confirmed that the device comes running Android 10 and receives the April 2020 security patch after you turn it on, which means you will be good to go on the latest software end, as well.

Some of the top specs of OnePlus 6T include:

1.7/2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 Quad-Core CPU

6.41" 2340 x 1080 AMOLED Display

Rear Dual 16MP/20MP Cameras

Front 16MP Selfie Camera

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

128GB Storage Capacity + 8GB of RAM

CDMA+GSM / 4G LTE Compatible

T-Mobile Variant/US Compatible CDMA+LTE

Head over to this link to get OP6T 128GB for $299.99 and avail this potentially last chance to get your hands on an unused OnePlus 6T.