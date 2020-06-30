Bless Unleashed MMORPG Is Coming to PC (Steam) in Early 2021
Bless Unleashed, the free-to-play MMORPG recently released by Neowiz's Round8 Studio for Xbox One, has been confirmed for a PC launch in early 2021.
The game will be available through Steam. In fact, the store already has a page for it, detailing both its features and system requirements.
- Vast and diverse landscapes teeming with life await you.
From the peaceful and beautiful forests of the Ribus Federation to the treacherous Uncharted Regions, immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes.
The more you explore in Bless Unleashed, the more stories you'll encounter and experience.
- With the world still recovering from the disaster caused by the humans, the otherworldly Daimon, dwells for a chance to strike again.
Endure, and perserve through the destructions and massacres committed by the long-time conspirators and defend yourself from their threats with the support of the gods.
- Team up with your friends to eliminate threats lurking in perilous dungeons and participate in breathtaking battles with powerful Field Bosses.
Earn honorary titles and collect rare treasures. If you can survive that is…
- Mix and match between five unique classes and four distinct races in the World of Lumios to create a character worthy of receiving the blessings from the gods.
Master the unique combos of each classes to be the last one standing between you and your foes.
- Enhance equipments obtained during your adventures to amplify and unleash your true powers. Also collect rare skins that many have failed to seize.
Play with others, but stand out from the crowd.
- Challenge the quests of Bless Unleashed with your friends or form deep bonds with adventurers during your exploration while forging new allies and raise up mighty guild. The possibilities are endless. Explore treacherous dungeons or push your skills to its limit against others on the PVP Battlefield. No matter how you cross paths, form alliances with like-minded souls and become one with the Union.
System RequirementsMINIMUM:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
- Processor: intel core i5-4430/ AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX CompatibleRECOMMENDED:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Products mentioned in this post
GTX 1060
USD 238
USD 238
RX 580
USD 179.99
USD 179.99
Ryzen 5 1600
USD 160.24
USD 160.24
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter