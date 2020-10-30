Black Ops Cold War PC Trailer & Specs Released; 250GB of Space Required to Play at Ultra Settings & Ray Tracing

With Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC now very close to its scheduled November 13th release date, Activision has shared detailed system specifications, from the minimum ones all the way to play at Ultra settings with Ray Tracing (available for both shadows and ambient occlusion) enabled.

The interesting bit is that while you'll need a minimum hard drive space of 175GB at launch to play all game modes (keeping multiplayer only will require a much lower 50GB, thankfully), this requirement goes up to 250GB for the Ultra settings spec, likely because of higher-resolution textures.

Minimum Specifications Here are the minimum specs needed to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC: OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher) CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 RAM: 8GB RAM HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes) Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950 DirectX 12 compatible system Required Broadband Internet Connection Required Recommended Specifications Here are recommended Specs to run at 60FPS in most situations with all options set to medium: OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor RAM: 12GB RAM HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 Recommended Specifications (Ray Tracing) Here are the recommended specs for use with Ray Tracing enabled: OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X RAM: 16GB RAM HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Competitive Specifications Here are the competitive specs to run at a high FPS for use with a high refresh monitor: OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X RAM: 16GB RAM HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64 Graphics Ultra RTX Specifications Here are the Ultra RTX specs to run Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC at a high FPS in 4K resolution with Ray Tracing enabled: OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Update) CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X RAM: 16GB RAM HDD (at launch): 250GB HD space Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

As a reminder, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC (developed by Beenox) also supports NVIDIA's DLSS technology to improve performance on GeForce RTX 2000 and 3000 Series GPUs, NVIDIA's Reflex latency-lowering tech, and some 200 individual settings for tuning.

Check out the launch trailer for the PC version below.