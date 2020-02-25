Half-Life Reimaging Black Mesa 1.0 Releases on Steam Next Week on March 5

Black Mesa 1.0 will be released on Steam next week on March 5, the game’s development team has announced.

After 14 years of development, developer Crowbar Collective has finally finished its reimagining of the original Half-Life. As covered earlier, fans were finally able to play the game in its entirety through the 1.0 public beta.

Samsung Starts Mass Production of Second-Gen 16GB LPDDR5 RAM for Future Premium Smartphones

In a new Steam blog post, the game’s Project Lead, Adam Engels, shared the news and writes about the game’s long development. We’ve included a part of the post down below:

The fact is, all roads are long roads. If you fear that, you’ll shy away from choosing the one that excites you most, and has the biggest reward. Not everyone is going to have reliable friends to pull them onto projects, not everyone is going to have the opportunity to own a video game company, but if there is something you want to accomplish there’s nothing left to do, but to do it. You can not win the game if you don’t play. Through luck, hard work, and maybe a bit of ignorance we didn’t shy away from our goal of bringing this game to completion. We are proud of what we built. We think this upcoming 1.0 release is the best, most polished, and most fun version of the game yet. The anticipation and excitement around our project is beyond flattering. Black Mesa is a video game, it is our video game, and it has its strengths, and its flaws. As Leonardo da Vinci said, “Art is never finished, only abandoned” and while we plan to fully support this game after 1.0 with bug fixes and more, it will never be a perfect game.

Black Mesa 1.0 will be available on Steam on March 5, 2020.

You are Gordon Freeman, a theoretical physicist at the Black Mesa Research Facility. When a routine experiment goes horribly wrong, you must fight your way through an interdimensional alien invasion, and a bloodthirsty military clean-up crew in order to save the science team... and the world! Nineteen chapters of fighting through top-secret labs, running atop harsh desert landscapes, sneaking into abandoned railways, and leaping across dimensions

Mind-Blowing graphics and effects, never before seen on the Source Engine

Face off against an army of classic enemies, updated with new features and engaging AI

Wield an arsenal of military hardware, scientific prototypes, and the iconic crowbar through incredibly detailed environments

The all-new soundtrack and voice acting create a more immersive experience than ever before