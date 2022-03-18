Black Geyser, a cRPG Inspired by Baldur’s Gate, Is Out Now on PC

Developer GrapeOcean Technologies and publisher V Publishing announced the official release of Black Geyser, a real-time combat cRPG inspired by Baldur's Gate. The game is now available on PC (including Mac and Linux) via Steam and GOG, following a Kickstarter campaign that raised €108K in May 2018.

Explore a land plagued by war, pestilence and mysterious abductions, and uncover the hidden legacy of your birth. Recruit powerful allies to your cause; achieve your goals through sorcery, stealth, a silver tongue or brute force; and discover the truth of the Black Geyser. Black Geyser is set in Yerengal, a world where dark gods have brought nothing but venality and greed. For centuries, the Devil-god Rothgor has spread fear and terror, waging war upon the mortal races. Eventually banished, the nation of Isilmerald has enjoyed a time of peace and prosperity. Yet discontent has begun to fester once more, and a bloody civil war is brewing between the capital Isilbright and the wealthy mining town of Deron-Guld. Encounter and recruit a team of unique characters to join your adventure. Each has their own story, motivations and abilities: who will aid your party?

Travel to Isilbright and the shadowed mines of Deron-Guld or uncover pavillions of the Rillow. Black Geyser invites you to explore a rich world filled with unique enemies, strange creatures and even stranger characters.

Choose from 5 playable races (Human, Dwarf, Elf, Feldegug and Rillow) and 13 unique classes, from 4 unique class groups (Priest, Outlaw, Warrior, and Wizard). Customize your attributes, portrait, skills and abilities.

Watch combat play out in real time with the option to pause the action and issue new orders when needed. Control the battlefield using dozens of spells and skills, all while customising your party with a wide range of weapons, armors and items.

Black Geyser features a unique Greed mechanic. The choices you make will either advance the cause of the Goddess of Greed, or maintain the flickering flame of hope to impact directly on the game world.

So far, user reviews are fairly positive (76%). Check out the launch trailer below.

