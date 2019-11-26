Black Friday 2019 deals keep on giving and today you can pick up a brand new Sony Xperia 1 smartphone for just $799.

Sony Xperia 1 Drops to Just $799 for Black Friday 2019 - Packs Monstrous Specs with in Insane Display

If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone this Black Friday 2019, then there are going to be plenty of options. But, there are going to be very few options that are actually going to stand out from the crowd and the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely one of those.

Packing a huge 6.5-inch 4K HDR CinemaWide OLED display, this phone is a beast for consuming content on the go. Thanks to the taller aspect ratio, you end up viewing more of your content, whether it's a simple movie or an app like Twitter.

Since this is a Sony phone therefore you get a multitude of great camera related features too. For starters, you get a triple camera lens system which takes amazing photos in all sorts of lighting conditions. You even get 10fps shooting coupled with AF/AE tracking for 'precision focus and exposure.'

This particular model is fully unlocked, features 128GB of onboard storage. So, if you want to upgrade your smartphone, then now's the time to do so.

Buy Sony Xperia 1 with Alexa Hands-Free - Unlocked Smartphone - 128GB - Black - (US Warranty) in 6.5" 4K HDR OLED CinemaWide Display - Was $949.99, now just $799.99

More deals? More deals! Check them out below: