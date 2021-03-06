Biostar Gives Its Reference Radeon RX 6700 XT The Factory-Overclock Treatment, Up To 2.6 GHz Boost Clocks

Biostar is the first manufacturer to announce a Radeon RX 6700 XT factory overclocked model and list down its clock speeds. The Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT may use a reference design but its clock speeds are pushed beyond 2.6 GHz which goes off to show the massive clock speed uplift that AMD achieved with its RDNA 2 GPU architecture.

Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT Extreme Gaming Is A Reference Model With A Factory Overclock Beyond 2.6 GHz

The Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT sticks with the reference cooling design but comes with a factory overclock. While we have seen several manufacturers unveil their custom variants, none of them have mentioned the respective clock speeds for the OC variants. This makes Biostar the first GPU AIB to mention them.

The Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT features a base clock of 2330 MHz, a game clock of 2433 MHz, and a boost clock of 2615 MHz. While this is just a 34 MHz overclock on the boost & a 9 MHz overclock on the game clock, it's still something and pushes the clock speed north of 2.6 GHz. We will also be getting variants from other manufacturers that run close to 2.7 GHz or beyond that but details on them are expected to be available around launch which happens on the 18th of March, 2021.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Specifications

In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT packs the Navi 22 XT GPU that features 40 compute units which equal to 2560 stream processors. The cores run at a clock speed of 2321 MHz base, 2424 MHz Game, and 2581 MHz boost. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2 based GPUs. The card will feature an 11 phase PCB design which will be powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration. As for TDP, the card is rated at 230W which is close to what the GeForce RTX 3070 comes with.

The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU is fully Gen 4.0 compliant. Display outputs will include a three DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.







The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut-out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Reference Design Gallery:















AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

News Source: Videocardz