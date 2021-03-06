Biostar Gives Its Reference Radeon RX 6700 XT The Factory-Overclock Treatment, Up To 2.6 GHz Boost Clocks
Biostar is the first manufacturer to announce a Radeon RX 6700 XT factory overclocked model and list down its clock speeds. The Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT may use a reference design but its clock speeds are pushed beyond 2.6 GHz which goes off to show the massive clock speed uplift that AMD achieved with its RDNA 2 GPU architecture.
Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT Extreme Gaming Is A Reference Model With A Factory Overclock Beyond 2.6 GHz
The Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT sticks with the reference cooling design but comes with a factory overclock. While we have seen several manufacturers unveil their custom variants, none of them have mentioned the respective clock speeds for the OC variants. This makes Biostar the first GPU AIB to mention them.
The Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT features a base clock of 2330 MHz, a game clock of 2433 MHz, and a boost clock of 2615 MHz. While this is just a 34 MHz overclock on the boost & a 9 MHz overclock on the game clock, it's still something and pushes the clock speed north of 2.6 GHz. We will also be getting variants from other manufacturers that run close to 2.7 GHz or beyond that but details on them are expected to be available around launch which happens on the 18th of March, 2021.
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Specifications
In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT packs the Navi 22 XT GPU that features 40 compute units which equal to 2560 stream processors. The cores run at a clock speed of 2321 MHz base, 2424 MHz Game, and 2581 MHz boost. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2 based GPUs. The card will feature an 11 phase PCB design which will be powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration. As for TDP, the card is rated at 230W which is close to what the GeForce RTX 3070 comes with.
The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU is fully Gen 4.0 compliant. Display outputs will include a three DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.1 port.
AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution
Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.
The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut-out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card.
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Reference Design Gallery:
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 22?
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|60
|72
|80
|Stream Processors
|TBA
|TBA
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|12 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps?
|14 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|320 GB/s
|320 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|Price
|TBA
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
News Source: Videocardz
