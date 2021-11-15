Biostar Makes Its Racing Z690GTA Motherboard Official, Tron Design With Lots of Heatsinks

Biostar has announced the launch of its latest Z690 motherboard, the Racing Z690GTA, which features a Tron-Esque design and tons of IO.

Biostar Racing Z690GTA Motherboards Delivers A Unique Tron Aesthetic With Lots of IO

Press Release: Enter the battlefield in confidence with BIOSTAR's renowned RACING series Z690GTA motherboard. Designed based on the Intel Z690 chipset with the latest LGA1700 socket, the new Biostar RACING Z690GTA motherboard is the best choice to run the latest Intel 12th gen Alder Lake processors.

BIOSTAR Launches New ATX Intel Z690 Series Motherboards with their newest VALKYRIE and RACING series

Carrying forward the legacy of its predecessors the new RACING Z690GTA motherboard looks and feels otherworldly. Style, power, and grace packed in an exciting new armor design; the motherboard is tastefully designed to make any PC build stand out from the rest.

Featuring a 17phase power design and Active cooling armor gear with fins heat sink, the BIOSTAR Z690GTA motherboard has actively focused on stable power management and heat dissipation this year, greatly enhancing the performance and durability of its components.

PCIe-5.0 is another big feature added to the Racing Z690GTA motherboard by BIOSTAR, enabling an unrivaled performance boost to any latest AMD and NVIDIA graphic cards. The new Biostar RACING Z690GTA motherboard handles up to 128GB of DDR4 rams across 4 DIMMs capable of supporting up to 5000+ Mhz overclocking numbers.





Efficient storage technology like PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s) is readily available in all the latest BIOSTAR motherboards, and the RACING Z690GTA is no exception. Featuring ports ranging from PCIe M.2 3.0 (32Gb/s), M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s), and 8 x SATA III (6Gb/s), BIOSTAR enables fast efficient storage for any use.

Biostar Teases Its Next-Gen Valkyrie & Racing Series Z690 Motherboards

Packed to the brim, the RACING Z69GTA has a full-fledged REAR I/O panel. A layout of 8 USB ports, with 5 of them being USB 3.2 (Gen2) Ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, and 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2) TYPE C Port is available in the RACING Z690GTA motherboard.

The RTL8125B LAN chipset from Realtek powers the network operations of the motherboard, enabling lightning-fast network connectivity for faster online gaming and live streaming experience. 2 WiFi antenna ports with WiFi 6 & 6E capability are also available in the rear I/O panel for a hassle-free, fast internet connection.

Enjoy extraordinary audio and video output with the RACING Z690GTA motherboard. 3 available video output ports consisting of 1x HDMI 2.0 port, 1x DisplayPort, and a single DVI-D port provides an excellent video output capability. Combined with 3x audio ports controlled by an ALC1220 audio chipset that provides 7.1 Channels, High-Definition Audio, users can experience an unprecedented immersive audio-visual experience like no other.

To conclude, the RACING Z690GTA motherboard from BIOSTAR is everything you dreamed of and more. designed with precision engineering and functionality it is perfect for gamers and content creators for all their regular needs with excellent power delivery, heat dissipation, component support, and stylish design.