Biomutant Footage Showcases Performance on PC, Xbox One, Xbox One X, PS4, and PS4 Pro

Biomutant is finally almost here, and THQ Nordic is providing a bit of an overview of how the game will run on the various platforms it's launching on. In a bit of a departure from how these things are usually done, we have multiple videos showing similar footage, but running on different platforms – you can check out the game on the base Xbox One and PS4 (where it will run at 1080p/30fps) and the Xbox One X/PS4 Pro (where it will run at 1080p/60fps).

Of course, the most impressive of the bunch is the PC. The footage shown here is 4K/60fps, although in reality, performance will be uncapped.

That PC footage is actually looking pretty nice! Sadly, no video showing what Biomutant will look like running on Xbox Series X/S or PS5, although the game doesn’t natively support next-gen consoles, so it would basically look like the Xbox One X/PS4 Pro versions, except with better performance. Haven’t been keeping up with Biomutant? Here are the game’s key features:

A new take on third-person combat: The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations.

Evolve your game-play: You'll be able to recode your genes to change the way you look and play.

Next level of crafting: Mix and match parts to create your own unique single- or double-handed slash, crush and pierce melee weapons.

Gear up for adventure: You have full freedom when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but also what type of gear you wear.

Survive in a vibrant open world: You'll create your own adventure as you journey explore the open world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon and more.

An unusual story with an unusual end: A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down...

Biomutant scampers onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility, on May 25.