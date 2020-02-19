Biomutant Reached Final Stages of Development; Release Date Will Be Announced at the Right Time

It has been a while since we have seen Experiment 101 open-world RPG Biomutant in action, With a new statement released today, it has been confirmed that development is proceeding, despite the silence.

The statement released today also confirmed that Biomutant reached the final stages of development. A release date, however, hasn't been announced, as the team will reveal one only when it feels confident of hitting it without issues.

Street Fighter V Official Netcode Update Has Been Inspired By Fan-Made Patch, Analysis Reveals

We know that many of you are wondering if the game is still in development. Let us assure you that we’ve never been working harder and more focused on it than now! We are doing everything we can to make this the best game all of us have ever worked on and that it will be as entertaining and great as we can possibly make it. We can only hope for your continued support and patience as we complete the final stages of its development. As some of you might understand or know, the work involved in finishing a game is long, challenging, and unpredictable. The sheer magnitude, size, and length of Biomutant adds to said effort. We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it. Again, thank you for your understanding and for your continued support and enthusiasm for our game.

Biomutant is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.