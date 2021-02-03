Best Color Matching Accessories for Blue iPhone 12 / 12 Pro [List]

If you bought a blue iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro (Max) then here are the best color-matching accessories, including cables, wireless chargers, Bluetooth speakers, more.

Blue Lightning Cables, Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers, MagSafe Chargers and More for Your Blue iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

We usually opt for a specific color of a product because it fits well into our lifestyle. If your goal was to create a blue theme after buying the Blue iPhone 12 or Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro then we have the accessories to match it all.

How to Pair Xbox Series X Controller with iPhone & iPad

Blue Lightning Cable from JSAUX

It all starts from the Lightning cable. It always does. This one from JSAUX is as blue as your iPhone 12 and supports fast charging over USB-C as well.

Buy Blue Lightning Cable from JSAUX - $16.99

Blue USB-C Wall Charger

Plug that blue Lightning cable into this 20W USB-C charger and charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at full speed.

All Four Models of iPhone 13 Will Feature an Upgraded Ultra Wide Camera For Improved Low Light Shots

Buy Blue USB-C Wall Charger - $16.99

MagSafe Compatible Wireless Charger

Apple's own MagSafe sticks out like a sore thumb, but this one blends in perfectly. The Navy Blue finish ensures that it matches perfectly with your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, both.

Buy MagSafe Compatible Wireless Charger - $23.99

JBL Flip 4 Blue Bluetooth Speaker

If you are going to be blasting some tunes from a blue Bluetooth speaker then make sure you do it using the JBL Flip 4. Not only it sounds great, but has an insanely high rating as well.

Buy JBL Flip 4 Blue Bluetooth Speaker - $110

Blue Adjustable iPhone Stand

Grab this stand to show off your marvelous blue iPhone on your desk setup. It's fully adjustable so you can glance at your screen without tilting your head.

Buy Blue Adjustable iPhone Stand - $13.99

Sony XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones in Blue

We wish the AirPods were available in blue. Sure, you can slap a skin on it and call it a day. But, the best phone requires the best headphones with them and the XM4 are too popular to be ignored. With features like active noise cancelling, USB-C charging and more, these headphones are fantastic.

Buy Sony XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones in Blue - $348

Blue Power Bank from Anker

The Anker PowerCore 20100mAh power bank packs power for days. The blue color is nothing but an icing on an already great product.

Buy Blue Power Bank from Anker - $55.99

Blue Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

Last but not the least, a six-pack of blue microfiber cleaning cloths. When you're done using your blue iPhone, wipe it clean with a blue microfiber cloth and keep things pristine.

Buy Blue Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - $5.99

Looking for something else? Check out more lists below: