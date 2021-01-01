Begin Your 2021 with the First Five Minutes of HITMAN 3
Today is the first day of the new year, one where the first triple-A gaming release will be IO Interactive's HITMAN 3, the final chapter of this trilogy of stealth games. It is fitting, then, that the first news story of 2021 features the first five minutes of HITMAN 3 gameplay (from Dubai's mission), published a few hours ago by Game Informer.
Due for release on January 20th for PC (as a timed Epic Games store exclusive), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and even Nintendo Switch (streamed via cloud), the game will also be fully compatible with PlayStation VR.
Death Awaits
Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional in HITMAN 3 for the most important contracts of his entire career. Embark on an intimate journey of darkness and hope in the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Death awaits.
Play Your Way
Experience a globetrotting adventure and visit exotic locations that are meticulously detailed and packed full of creative opportunities. IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology powers HITMAN 3’s tactile and immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.
A World of Assassination
HITMAN 3 is the best place to play every game in the World of Assassination trilogy. All locations from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 can be imported and played within HITMAN 3 at no additional cost for existing owners – plus progression from HITMAN 2 is directly carried over into HITMAN 3 at launch.
Below you may also find the official PC system requirements for HITMAN 3, taken from the official Epic Games store page.
Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements OS
OS 64-bit Windows 10
OS
OS 64-bit Windows 10
Processor
Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
Processor
Intel CPU Core i7 4790 4 GHz
Memory
8 GB
Memory
16 GB
Storage
80 GB
Storage
80 GB
Direct X
12
Direct X
12
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870
Graphics
Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD GPU Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
Products mentioned in this post
USD 609
USD 59.99
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter