Bayonetta 3 on PS5/XSX Possibility Isn’t Zero, But Kamiya Suggests Just Buying a Switch

Last week we finally got our first real look at Bayonetta 3, and while most fans are hyped, there’s also the usual grumbling about how much better the game might look if it weren’t Switch exclusive. So, is there a tiny sliver of a chance that Bayonetta 3 might escape the limitations of the Switch someday? Well, according to a pair of tweets from Bayonetta's always-fiesty creator Hideki Kamiya, the chance isn’t zero, but Nintendo is the one funding and publishing Bayonetta 3 so any ports would be up to them…

Just like with Bayonetta 2, we’re developing Bayonetta 3 with funding from Nintendo. We are "development only" and all publishing decisions are with Nintendo. So feel free to send your requests of ‘release the game on other consoles’ to Nintendo. If Nintendo asks us to port the game to PS5, and provides funding, we might do that. The chance of Bayo 2 and Bayo 3 being ported to PS5 and Xbox isn’t zero… Nintendo just has to decide. By that same logic, the possibility that games like Mario and Zelda could be show up can play on PS5 etc. is not zero. So good luck sending passionate pleas to Nintendo and trying to get that to happen. If I were you, I’d simply buy a Switch.

This may seem like Kamiya’s just being snarky and shooting down port beggars in a roundabout way, but Bayonetta 3 eventually coming to other platforms isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. Let’s not forget, The Wonderful 101 was also funded and published by Nintendo, and it eventually ended up on non-Nintendo platforms. That said, that particular port took nearly seven years to happen, so if you’re hoping to play Bayonetta 3 anywhere near launch…just buy a Switch.

Super Mario Movie Star Chris Pratt Promises He’s Been “Working Hard” on His Voice

Bayonetta 3 sashays onto Switch sometime in 2022.