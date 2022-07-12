Menu
Bayonetta 3 Has Been Rated by the ESRB and PEGI, Announcement Rumored for Tomorrow

Nathan Birch
Jul 12, 2022
Bayonetta 3

What exactly is going on with Bayonetta 3? Nintendo and Platinum Games finally gave us a trailer last year and have been promising the game will arrive in 2022, but we’re now more than halfway through the year without a solid release date or fresh look at gameplay. Well, it seems some sort of announcement may be coming our way soon.

According to insider SyluxHunter, who’s been on the money about various Nintendo-related things in the past, we’re going to be getting some Bayonetta 3 new tomorrow. Could that mean a release date? Let’s hope so.

Of course, as with all rumors, take this with a grain of salt for now, although there’s another hint some Bayonetta 3 news may be incoming. The game’s official Nintendo landing page has been updated with an ESRB/PEGI rating (for violence, blood and gore, partial nudity, and strong language, in case you were afraid the series had lost its edge). Until recently, the game was still “rating pending.” While there are some exceptions, most games aren’t given an ESRB or PEGI rating until they have a specific release date pending.

Haven’t been keeping up with Bayonetta 3? Here’s a quick official description…

Bayonetta returns in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. Is her foe angel, demon, or something else entirely? Tap into Bayonetta’s naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than-life battles where you directly control the action.

  • Play as the bewitching Bayonetta in the third installment of her climax action game series
  • Shoot, stomp, and slam in a wicked new look.
  • Channel the power of demons using the new ability, Demon Masquerade
  • Unleash Bayonetta’s Infernal Demons in larger-than-life battles

Bayonetta 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch. The game is rumored to arrive on October 28. Hopefully, we get some confirmation of that tomorrow.

