Battlefield Will Be Revealed Next Month, Won’t Be Next-Gen Exclusive

The next Battlefield game will be revealed next month, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed during the publisher's Q4 2021 conference call. He described this new installment as 'an amazing relaunch of the franchise', which will lead to 'an incredible live service for the future'.

Nothing to announce at the moment on either an annualized Battlefield and/or the nature of the modes in the upcoming Battlefield game, we’re going to talk about a lot around that in the months to come starting next month with our reveal trailer, which I have a chance of seeing the work in progress last week and it is incredible. What the team has been able to do in the context of next-generation consoles and epic scale battles, unbelievable player accounts, destruction in terms of those which is really incredible, and it’s a very innovative and creative mode for the future of the franchise. [...] I would just – I would finish by saying we're really excited about Battlefield, everything I’ve seen in the game is spectacular. And I think it’s going to be an amazing relaunch of that franchise this year and will lead us into an incredible live service for the future.

So far, both DICE and EA had only referred to how incredible the game will look on PCs and next-generation consoles. However, that doesn't mean Battlefield won't be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as Wilson said in the conference call.

So yes, Battlefield will be available for both current gen and next-gen as well as sports titles. The reference specifically from our prepared remarks is around the nature of game play, what we can do with fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence and the immersive nature of the game. And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of plays that we can have in the game and the nature of destruction of those only in Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we’re able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises, because of the increased processing power in memory and output of the new consoles. We’re really excited about that what that means for our products. If you go back to the history of our industry, every time we were able to deliver high fidelity, more meaningfully immersive products as a result of increased processing powered platform transitions, we’ve been able to grow the market dramatically. And sports and games like Battlefield have been leaders on that every platform generation shift. And we’re excited by the fact our entire EA SPORTS portfolio and Battlefield will be developed specifically around features for next-gen players.

Does that mean the next Battlefield will be more limited on the older consoles? Perhaps it'll have a lower player cap during matches? We should learn more between next month and EA Play, which EA confirmed to be scheduled for July 22nd this year.

Credits for the transcripts go to Seeking Alpha