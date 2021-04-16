Battlefield 6 May Not Release On Previous-Gen Consoles – Rumor

Battlefield 6 may release only on PC and current generation consoles, according to rumors circulating online.

Tom Henderson, who has been talking about the next entry in the series by DICE for a good while, revealed that he has yet to hear anything concrete about a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release of the game. He speculates that the game may be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one to boost player numbers, which probably wouldn't be very high without a previous-gen release.

In other news, I still have yet to hear anything concrete that #BATTLEFIELD will come to past gen consoles. Theory - It indicates to me that it probably won't and the biggest reason #BATTLEFIELD will come to the Xbox Game Pass on day 1 is to boost up player numbers. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 15, 2021

Very little is currently known about Battlefield 6, as the game has yet to be revealed officially. Back in March, it was confirmed that Criterion is helping DICE with the development of the game.

There’s no way we would have made a decision like this without including [Criterion] and discussing this with them first, and the impact that they could have on [Battlefield]. They’ve worked on [Star Wars] Battlefront, they’ve worked on Battlefields, and they have a really tight, close collaborative partnership with DICE. I’m really confident that this is going to be a pretty positive win for them.

Battlefield 6 has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.