Battlefield 2042 Update #3 Drops Tomorrow, Adds Weekly Missions, New Builder Options, More

Last week EA and DICE promised several Battlefield 2042 updates before the end of the year, and now we know the latest will drop tomorrow (two have already been released). This is the biggest update Battlefield 2042 has received to date, with DICE promising over 150 fixes for bugs and other issues. Some new content and features are also on the way, including Weekly Missions, new Team Vehicle Deathmatch mode and Builder templates for Battlefield Portal, and more. You can get a basic rundown of what’s included in Battlefield 2042 update 3, below.

Weekly Missions will make their way onto the Battlefield the week following update 3. There will be a total of 3 varying missions each week which you can track via the main menu. Completing a mission will reward you with player XP. Finish all of the available missions that week, and you’ll receive a unique cosmetic reward!

Battlefield Portal is getting new game mode layouts for Rush on all All-Out Warfare maps. We're also adding several new templates to the Builder, and a new custom mode called Vehicle Team Deathmatch, which allows you to utilize combat vehicles in custom experiences. It will also support logic created in the Rules Editor, allowing players to spawn at team HQ and adding more options when creating custom games. Lastly, we're adding a new logic option to the Rules Editor that checks the source of fatal damage to a player -- e.g. maybe from a melee weapon or rifle. Quality of Life We're introducing several improvements within the Collection screen menus to make customizing your loadout and Plus Menu easier. In short, less clicking around. It's now also easier to understand which attachments are locked, in use, equippable, or newly unlocked within your Collection.

UI elements during gameplay have also received enhancements. You’ll notice increased visibility and reduced clutter through for example player world icons now scaling with distance. We also added IFF (Identify Friend or Foe) marker improvements, and indicators for nearby players who you can revive or be revived by, or who is low on ammo or health.

Lastly, you’ll notice smoother transitioning between game menus, the Options menu, and matchmaking. Gameplay Throughout several areas of the game we’ve introduced improvements to make your experience while interacting within maps feel smoother. This includes over 150 individual fixes, small changes, and improvements across all of our Maps where we noticed they were detracting from gameplay, such as spawning, visual glitching or collision issues. Audio, rendering and interaction improvements and fixes for weapons, vehicles and Specialists are also included.

If you need to know more about every bug fix and tweak included in update 3, you can check out our story from last week or the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Update 3 launches on December 2. One more 2021 update focused on “further balance changes, and general bug fixes” will launch in early December.