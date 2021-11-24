Battlefield 2042 Devs to Focus on Weapon Spread, PC Performance, More in Future Updates

Battlefield 2042 officially launched last week, and thus far, fan response has not been less than positive, with complaints about bugs, balance issues, and a general lack of polish being widespread. Thankfully, updates are on the way, with Battlefield developer DICE laying out what they plan to focus their efforts on over the coming months.

According to DICE, they’re planning to focus on general server stability and performance on PC, which many have found to be CPU bound. They also aim to address weapon sensitivity and spread, which were causing certain weapons, particularly assault rifles, to miss their targets far too often. Finally, they aim to remix progression and XP rewards, so as to shut down Custom Portal farming servers without unduly punishing players looking to progress in other modes.

The plan is to deliver three more updates (in addition to the one already released) for Battlefield 2042 before the end of the year – Update #2 will arrive on November 25, Update #3 will arrive in early December, and a fourth update will drop “in advance of the holidays.” Here’s a rundown of what you can expect from Update #2 later this week.

Improved Soldier Revives, addressing ‘unable to revive when a Soldier dies close to an object, or wall’.

A respawn protection system that will help to prevent any extraneous issues that can leave a player in a downed state for too long, and force a manual respawn when required.

Re-enabling our UAV-1 Interaction in Battlefield Portal, available on our Battlefield Bad Company 2 maps. It was overpowered, and we’ve made adjustments to account for that.

Vehicle Balancing for the LCAA Hovercraft and MD540 Nightbird mentioned above.

Dispersion has been reduced for all weapons except Shotguns, which results in more consistent bullet spread during gameplay.

Meanwhile, here’s what you can expect from the much-larger Update #3…

User Interface: Improved the collection screens making them easier to use and clear as to what you’re interacting with

Improved the ways in which you’re able to manage your attachments via the collection screen to reduce the number of interactions you need to have when building your loadouts

Enhancements to our Player Card screen and End of Round (EOR) to provide additional polish

Added new markers to make your newly unlocked items easier to find

Improved screen transitions when entering and returning to the Main Menu

Improved Report a Player flows, specifically around toxicity and cheating reports Matchmaking & Friends: Improved the experience between EOR and the Main Menu

Improved Matchmaking reliability and reduced instances of Matchmaking failed

Improved Crossplay invite flows

Fixed Rich presence updates, ensuring that your friends are better able to track where you are in Game

Addressed servers getting stuck in unresponsive game states, where rounds fail to properly start

Fixes to Friend Invitations for players on PC Progression and Unlocks: Introduction of weekly missions, providing set challenges that reward cosmetic unlocks.

Added 1st match bonus of 1000 HZC for HZ

Fixed an issue that was not properly awarding XP for Angel resupplies

Improved overall XP/Rank tracking and reliability

Improved Mastery rank tracking

Improved reliability of Player card tracking Rendering: Addressed a variety of visual flickering and stuttering issues

Improvements to water rendering when Aiming Down Sight (ADS)

Addressed multiple graphical issues affecting water reflections

Fixed reflections in Kaleidoscope for late-joining players

Addressed issue with character rendering for late joiners

Improvements to artifacts affecting DLSS implementation Maps: Over 150 individual fixes, small changes, and improvements across all of our Maps

Improved level geometry issues across all levels addressing issues such players getting snagged or trapped

Resolved multiple spawning issues

Visual glitches such as lens flare, visible seams in skydome

Resolved a large number of collision and placement issues

Addressed issues affecting local audio placement in multiple Maps Battlefield Portal: Battlefield Builder additions Rush game mode layouts for all 2042 All-Out Warfare maps (through Portal)

New official Vehicle Team Deathmatch template

New official Team & FFA Gun Master templates

New official Infection template

Rules Editor - Added the ability to detect what players were killed with in order to apply additional logic UX Improvements Added Server Info for the Pause screen

Added support for server admins to write periodic server messages

Added support for reporting a server from the pause menu

A series of visual, audio, and gameplay improvements to weapons, vehicles, and gadgets Battlefield Hazard Zone: Improvements to visual presentation of Hazard Zone currency system in Front End

Added an animation and audio cue when the player's Remaining Balance changes in the Hazard Zone lobby

Modified Squad and Player Screen in Hazard Zone to only show your squad

Modified Scoreboard to no longer show players connected in Hazard Zone to elevate tension experienced

Improved extraction zone smoke visibility

Added additional flares to extraction point offering players better visibility of extraction area, as well as providing additional cover

Added variation in Hazard Zone to preplaced intel locations. Initial Data Capsules now have a chance to contain several data drives

Resolved an issue with persistent scoring in Hazard Zone

Improvements to the Intel Scanner’s accuracy and enemy identification

Resolved an issue where two teams could extract simultaneously in Hazard Zone

Resolved inconsistency in warning to alert players that they’re being scanned in Hazard Zone

Resolved capacity issues with intel collection in Hazard Zone

Made it easier to interact with intel pick-ups

Added distance read-out for next extraction point in Hazard Zone

Improved Hazard Zone end-of-round camera placement Conquest: Tuned information spamming in Conquest, reducing the amount of messages that appear in the world log. In particular we reduced messages about flag state changes so that they’re not as distracting Breakthrough: Tuned capture times for Breakthrough

Improved out of bounds defender spawning in Breakthrough to ensure that you’re able to more consistently spawn in safety

Improvements to Breakthrough’s UI to enable you to better track round progress in the form of a Game Mode Widget.

The Game Mode Widget is also visible inside the Scoreboard (displaying only when playing Breakthrough, and also on Rush) to put emphasis on sectors and attackers reinforcements

Elapsed time is now added and trackable in both the Scoreboard & Deploy Screen.

Added a pulsating effect on the Team 1 (attacker) score and progress bar when their tickets are =< 25% of their initial tickets. This is also present in the GMW in the HUD, Scoreboard and Deploy Screen for both Rush and Breakthrough General: A fix for missing loadouts, sometimes seen when first loading into a server and seeing blank boxes on the deploy screen

Modified Recent Players screen to include everyone from previous match to allow for easier user reporting

Improved interaction point system. Switched the default "INTERACT" text on multiple interactions to reflect the action you are about to do, i.e. "OPEN CONTAINER", "CALL ELEVATOR" etc.

Kaleidoscope server room lighting issue resolved

Resolved an issue related to the velocity / trajectory while spawning in jets

Improved helicopter animation in level fly-bys during insertion

Improvements to address an issue where players killed in vehicles would fall beneath level geometry

Improvements to streaming assets in deploy screen presentation Dynamic World Improvements: Addressed issues for VFX affecting late-joiners

Made improvements to correctly align the bridge behavior on Kaleidoscope for late joiners to the match

Made improvements to correctly align the destructive silos state for late joiners in Renewal and Orbital

Improved interaction of SG-36 Sentry Gun and elevators

Quality of Life fixes and improvements to interact prompts

Tornado and smoke visual effect improvements

Resolved a large number of collision issues with large scale animation events

Improved location-based sandstorm audio experience

Improvements to destruction audio

Adjusted the timing for automatic doors Vehicles: Fixed issue where missile countermeasures sometimes didn’t work, causing missiles to not blow up and instead reacquire the same target

Made exit position from vehicles more consistent

Made improvements to controller vibration for vehicles

Fixed an issue where the Nightbird’s rockets hitting the ground can appear frozen

Fixed an issue where a player driving the Hovercraft can not be shot through the front window

Added an option to have vehicle boost as toggle or hold

Fixed an issue where vehicles took double damage when getting hit through glass

Improved TOW Missile Projectiles flying behavior

Balanced Nightbird minigun spread buildup and convergence

Removed blast impulse on Attack Helicopters Anti Vehicle Rocket which caused nudging of vehicles on hit

Fixed the F-35E Panther repair system ability missing from customisation

Fixed instances where vehicles sometimes would become stuck on world geometry

Gadgets no longer pause their cooldown when the player enters a vehicle

Fixed an issue when a player dies in a vehicle which allowed for the camera to go underground Weapons: Reduced spread globally when zoomed and moving

Improved stationary zoomed accuracy for many weapons

Spread now decreases faster and earlier when pacing shots. This means more success with single-fire or short bursts

Increased PP-29 vertical recoil to ensure that the weapon does not overperform when engaging outside of its intended combat range

Fixed an issue where spread would be too high when trying to fire while zoomed right after sprinting for some Portal weapons

Reduced effectiveness of the NTW-50 against vehicles

Fixed the 8X Scope having a faster ADS time than the others

Fixed M44 revolver chambering an extra bullet

Fixed an issue where soldier is unable to shoot after getting hacked while in a vehicle

Reduced switch back to weapon delay after throwing grenade HUD: Added a UI list that shows nearby players that can revive you within 50m when downed

Added a UI list that shows revivers when downed and pinged by a player that intends to revive you

When low on ammo or health, nearby friendly players within 50m will now show a resource icon above their head indicating that they can provide you with health or ammo

Increased Big Map Resolution for improved navigation

Added health bars on enemy vehicles and enemy soldiers when looked at

All player world icons now scale over distance, making them smaller when far away in an effort to reduce icons cluttering the screen

Time before revive completion is now visible for the downed player when being revived

Fixed an issue where friendly player icons would sometimes not be hidden when behind walls causing a lot of icons to be constantly visible on screen.

Fixed an issue where friendly soldiers are missing their blue UI icons when a player is in a downed state

Fixed an issue where some player names don't show when looking at multiple Soldiers/Vehicles that are next to each other

Changed the visibility behavior of the fire mode icon in the HUD. By default, the fire mode icon is now visible if it is currently possible to change fire-mode. The behavior can be changed to allow the fire mode icon to always be visible (even if it’s not possible to change fire mode) or turned off. The option is called “Fire Mode Indicator” under “HUD” Options

Added an option that allows for the disabling of the button prompts visible in the HUD

Added message about which player healed you when getting healed by other players

Added message about which player shared ammo when getting ammo from other players

Fixed an issue where IFF markers on Squad Members do not change with colorblind option

Improved visibility of IFF marks over distances

Fixed an issue where IFF markers would not be visible when using low video settings Bots: Fixed issue where Bots sometimes didn’t revive players

Improved Bots helicopter handling

Improved Bots combat behaviors

Improved Bots game mode behaviors Audio: Improved reliability of various ability sounds when offscreen, such as reviving, SOB-8 Ballistic Shield, flares, wingsuit, vehicle smoke discharges and system repairs

Switched lock-on warning sound with incoming missile warning sound

Improved weapon mix for enemies firing at the player

Generally tweaked content and mix for distant weapons, improving audibility at range

Preventing warning sounds and transmission sounds from continuing when a vehicle has low health

Battlefield 2042 Update #3 will also include a lengthy list of balance changes and tweaks for individual Specialists, weapons, and gadgets. If need to know about that, you can check out the full, unabridged notes, right here.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. As mentioned the game’s next update arrives in on November 25, with two more arriving before Christmas.