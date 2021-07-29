Battlefield 2042 Won’t Feature a Ranked or eSports Mode at Launch; Rental Server Program Will Not Be Available

Battlefield 2042 will not feature a ranked or eSports mode at launch, but they may get added to the game depending on community feedback.

Speaking with Battlefield Nation in a new interview, as reported by MP1st, Ripple Effect Studios Senior Design Director Justin Wiebe confirmed that the developer is waiting to hear what the community thinks about these modes before adding them to the game.

Yeah, so so there’s no plan to have any kind of ranked or esport mode at launch. This is something that obviously we want to hear more about from the community. If again, this — I’m using this phrase a lot — but if that’s something that’s important to the community, we’d like to hear about it, and you know, we’ll kind of see what happens after that.

In the same interview, Justin Wiebe also confirmed that the Rental Server Program will not be back in Battlefield 2042, which is something that will make it difficult to build communities, as custom servers are not always online, unlike rented servers.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 22nd.