New Battlefield 2042 Comparison Highlights Visual Improvements in Returning Maps
A new Battlefield 2042 early comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual improvements introduced in the returning maps.
The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, compares the new versions of the Arica Harbor and Caspian Border maps. While the comparison is not as accurate as it should be, due to not there being high-quality footage of Battlefield 2042 available online, the visual improvements look quite impressive.
Battlefield 2042 will feature remastered maps from past entries in the series via the Battlefield Portal mode. The confirmed maps are Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942, Valparaiso and Arica Harbor from Battlefield Bad Company 2, Caspian Border, and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3. All maps can be played up to 128 players on PC and current generation consoles, and they will all feature destructibility.
Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 22nd.
Battlefield 2042 marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. With support for 128 players, prepare for unprecedented scale on vast environments. Take on massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Battlefield Hazard Zone.
GAME MODES
Battlefield’s iconic sandbox warfare is back and better than ever in Battlefield 2042. Take on revamped fan-favorite modes, discover new innovative experiences, and witness an unprecedented scale that adds a new dimension to your multiplayer battles.
