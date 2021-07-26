New Battlefield 2042 Comparison Highlights Visual Improvements in Returning Maps

A new Battlefield 2042 early comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual improvements introduced in the returning maps.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, compares the new versions of the Arica Harbor and Caspian Border maps. While the comparison is not as accurate as it should be, due to not there being high-quality footage of Battlefield 2042 available online, the visual improvements look quite impressive.

Battlefield 2042 will feature remastered maps from past entries in the series via the Battlefield Portal mode. The confirmed maps are Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942, Valparaiso and Arica Harbor from Battlefield Bad Company 2, Caspian Border, and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3. All maps can be played up to 128 players on PC and current generation consoles, and they will all feature destructibility.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 22nd.