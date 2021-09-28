Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Dates Confirmed in New Trailer, Updated PC Requirements Shared
Rumors and leaks have been running rampant, but today EA finally confirmed the dates for the Battlefield 2042 open beta. It seems the beta will be relatively limited – you’ll be able to check out one mode (Conquest) and map (Orbital) and four Specialists. You can check out a quick gameplay trailer for the Battlefield 2042 open beta, below.
Here’s a bit more detail on what’s included in the beta…
- Mode: Conquest - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns – the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.
- Map: Orbital - It's a race against time and hostile conditions as you fight around the site of an imminent rocket launch.
Specialists
Webster Mackay
- Grappling Hook - Fires a hope that attaches to surfaces. When attached, the rope is retracted and the player gets pulled toward the attach point.
- Nimble - Allows the player to move more quickly while aiming down the sights.
Maria Falck
- S21 Syrette Pistol - Fires a syringe at friendlies to provide healing. If it is fired at the enemy, the syringe will do damage.
- Combat Surgeon - Allows the player to return downed allies to combat with full health when reviving.
Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky
- SG-36 Sentry Gun - Automatically spots and engages enemy targets.
- Sentry Operator - Spots the enemy target when the sentry gun locks on to the enemy in question.
Wikus "Casper" Van Daele
- OV-P Recon Drone - Spots nearby moving targets and can disorient enemies using EMP blasts. Can also be used to designate targets for lock-on weapons
- Movement Sensor - Alerts the player to approaching enemies, both while boots on the ground and while piloting the recon drone.
Here are the updated PC requirements for the BF2042 beta (yes, apparently you’re going to need 100 GB just for the beta):
Minimum PC Requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB
- Video Memory: 4GB
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
- DirectX: 12
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 100GB
Recommended PC Requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
- Memory: 16GB
- Video Memory: 8GB
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- DirectX: 12
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD
The Battlefield 2042 open beta runs from October 6 to October 9, although October 6 to 7 are reserved for people who pre-order the game.
Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 19.
