Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates Leak Seems to Confirm Rumors, Announcement Wednesday Possibly

Just can’t wait to get your hands on Battlefield 2042? Well, it’s seeming increasingly likely you’ll get to try out the game’s beta next week. We previously heard rumors from the usual-reliable Tom Henderson that the Battlefield 2042 early access beta would kick off on October 6 and the open beta would begin on October 8, and a new leak may confirm that.

Once again coming our way courtesy of Tom Henderson, it seems the streaming site Bilibili (essentially the Chinese version of Twitch) may have leaked the Battlefield 2042 beta dates. The image shared by Henderson is from the official Battlefield 2042 Bilibili livestream page, so it seems it’s the real deal.

Bilibili has seemingly leaked the #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta dates. pic.twitter.com/NsmHI2GdM3 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 27, 2021

Couple of things; It says events from Oct 6th - 9th (doesn't mean the Beta ends then). It’s from the Bilibili live stream page, and BF2042 was recently added to the general categories section. BF2042 has an official account on Bilibili, so the info is real. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 27, 2021

So yeah, according to the Bilibili header, the Battlefield 2042 events will be running from October 6 to October 9, although the beta could extend beyond the 9th, or plans may be slightly different in China than in the rest of the world. According to Henderson, he expects a BF2042 beta announcement and new trailer on Wednesday…

Looks like the #BATTLEFIELD Beta announcement (with trailer) is scheduled for Wednesday. It's unclear if the Bilibili leak will force them to release the trailer or not tomorrow though. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 27, 2021

Haven’t been keeping up with Battlefield 2042? Here are the game’s key features:

Welcome to 2042 - Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.

- The next generation of fan-favorites Conquest and Breakthrough features the largest Battlefield maps ever and up to 128 players. Experience the intensity of all-out warfare on maps filled with dynamic weather and spectacular world events. Battlefield Portal - Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield in a community-driven platform that gives you the power to change the rules of war. The possibilities are endless when you can customize weapons, gear, rules, and more in this creative sandbox mode. Replay classic experiences with select content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, or leverage the modern content from the world of Battlefield 2042 to discover, create, and share something completely new.

- Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield in a community-driven platform that gives you the power to change the rules of war. The possibilities are endless when you can customize weapons, gear, rules, and more in this creative sandbox mode. Replay classic experiences with select content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, or leverage the modern content from the world of Battlefield 2042 to discover, create, and share something completely new. Battlefield Hazard Zone - Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox. More details to come soon.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 19.