Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Delayed to Summer, Scoreboard and QoL Changes Pushed to March

It’s no secret that Battlefield 2042 is not in a good state right now, with fans upset with a lack of content and updates, and EA itself reportedly “very disappointed” by the game’s reception. Well, if you’re hoping for a turnaround, you’ve got some waiting ahead of you. Most hoped, with good reason, that the game’s Season 1 content would kick off soon after launch, but it was later rumored it wouldn’t arrive until at least March of this year. Well, even that was over-optimistic, as it’s been confirmed Season 1 content won’t be arriving until this summer.

We are heavily invested and committed to the future of Battlefield 2042 – working on taking action on multiple fronts to address feedback and implement extensive fixes to the game, key features that are important to you, and getting team play where it needs to be. We’ve had to make some big decisions to ensure that our next set of updates can be focused on delivering these improvements, with the most substantial one being to move the release date of our first Season to early Summer. This decision gives us the time to focus on improving the Battlefield 2042 experience while finalizing the development of our seasonal content to ensure that it all reaches our standard for quality.

It isn’t just Season 1 that’s being pushed back, either. The Battlefield 2042 dev team originally promised an update for February with a number of quality-of-life improvements, including an updated scoreboard, but that update has now been pushed back to March. In it’s place, players are just getting a small hotfix to address some issues with January’s ver. 3.2 update (because of course it created new issues). Get the very limited patch notes for that update, below.

Our next Update after todays Hotfix will now roll out in early March. This is a change from our last messaging to you all on it's intended release. The extra time will help to ensure we improve the quality of our Updates, and include additional changes.https://t.co/WoeHvOludK — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) February 3, 2022

Addressing areas of game instability that we’ve noticed after the release of Update 3.2.

We have reactivated Renewal for players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.