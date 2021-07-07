Battlefield 2042 Co-Dev DICE LA Rebrands as Ripple Effect Studios, New Project Has Begun

Battlefield 2042 co-developer DICE LA is moving up in the world, as EA has just announced the studio is getting a new name and is beginning work on a new unannounced project. DICE LA has spent most of its time in the shadows since its 2013 founding, mainly providing support to various Battlefield games, but Respawn Entertainment founder Vince Zampella was put in the charge of the studio in 2020 with an eye toward making it more of an independent entity. Rumor is, the studio is contributing to Battlefield 2042 in a big way, developing the “Battlefield Hub,” which will feature remastered maps from past games.

Well, apparently, the next step in DICE LA’s ongoing development is shedding the DICE name – henceforth the team will be known as Ripple Effect Studios. Vince Zampella had the following the say about the rebranding…

Battlefield 2042 Will Have NVIDIA (Supporting DLSS and Reflex) and Xbox as Its Partners

The talent here has a great track record of producing high-quality titles, and the studio’s set to make even more incredible games in the future. With an amazing new campus coming to Los Angeles and remote positions available, now is a great time to consider joining us.

Not many details yet on what Ripple Effect Studios is working on post Battlefield 2042, but in an interview with IGN, GM Christian Grass acknowledged the team has a lot of FPS veterans and that they want to “tap into the strengths of the studio and kind of focus on that.” Grass also hints they want to “work very closely with the community,” hinting that some sort of live service or early access arrangement is forthcoming. It will be interesting to see what they make – another Battlefield game or perhaps a revival of another EA franchise? Or an all-new IP? We shall see.

Ripple Effect Studios’ current project, Battlefield 2042, arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 22. More info on that game will be revealed on July 22.