Battlefield 2042 Crossgen Upgrade Now Included in Standard $70 PS5/XSX Version of the Game

Hoping to play Battlefield 2042 on a next/current-generation console someday, but haven’t managed to get your hands on either an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 yet? Well, upgrading just got significantly cheaper. Today, EA announced that the game’s “Crossgen Bundle” is now included in the standard $70 Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game.

The way EA has phrased things is somewhat confusing – getting the last-gen version of the game when you buy on XSX or PS5 may not sound that exciting – but this allows you to buy the new-gen version of the game but play the last-gen version until you actually get a new console. It’s a $10 smart-delivery-style upgrade in all but name, which is a much more economical option than what was being offered previously, as the Crossgen Bundle used to be tied to Battlefield 2042’s $100 Gold and $120 Ultimate Editions.

Haven’t been keeping up with Battlefield 2042? The game’s beta kicks off tomorrow for those who have pre-ordered (get more detail on that here). Here are the game’s key features:

All-Out Warfare - The next generation of fan-favorites Conquest and Breakthrough features the largest Battlefield maps ever and up to 128 players. Experience the intensity of all-out warfare on maps filled with dynamic weather and spectacular world events.

Battlefield Portal - Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield in a community-driven platform that gives you the power to change the rules of war. The possibilities are endless when you can customize weapons, gear, rules, and more in this creative sandbox mode. Replay classic experiences with select content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, or leverage the modern content from the world of Battlefield 2042 to discover, create, and share something completely new.

Battlefield Hazard Zone - Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox. More details to come soon.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 19.