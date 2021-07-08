Battlefield 2042’s Rumored “Battlefield Hub” Seemingly Confirmed, Classic Map List Leaked

Get ready for some old-school fun, because it seems the “Battlefield Hub” is the likely the real deal. A couple weeks ago we heard rumors that Battlefield 2042 will feature an exciting new mode (currently listed as “Redacted” on the game’s website) called the Battlefield Hub or BattleHub, which will offer favorite maps, vehicles, and weapons from the past with a focus on sandbox fun rather than competitive play.

Well, today during an EA Play Live Spotlight presentation focusing on the “Future of FPS,” GM of Ripple Effect Studios (previously known as DICE LA) Christian Grass let slip a crucial detail about Battlefield 2042’s much-debated Redacted mode…

I can't say that much about it. What I can say is that one of the components in this experience that we're creating is that we're adding some of the fan-favorite maps back into Battlefield 2042. But the entire experience you have to wait a bit longer, before we reveal what that is.

Well, that description certainly jives with the rumors we’ve heard about the Battlefield Hub, doesn’t it? Of course, we don’t have all the specific details yet, but we can consider the fact that we’re getting a nostalgic mode focused on classic maps confirmed.

Of course, CoD and Battlefield insider Tom Henderson, who brought us the Battlefield Hub rumors in the first place, had to get in on the fun, leaking a list of classic maps he’s heard will be included in Battlefield 2042. He also clarified he’s not 100 percent sure Battlefield Hub/BattleHub will be the name of the mode, although it seems like a good choice to me!

The maps I've heard will be coming to the #BATTLEHUB: Metro

Locker

Wake Island

Siege of Shanghai

Arica Harbor

Caspian Border#BATTLEFIELD2042 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 8, 2021

And just to add - I'm not sure if #BATTLEHUB is the name or not 🙂 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 8, 2021

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 22. The game’s Redacted mode be revealed in full at EA Play Live on July 22.