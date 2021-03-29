Battlefield 2021 Near-Future Setting Rumored, New Battle Royale Mode in the Works

After a few years without a new entry, EA has promised Battlefield will return in 2021 with DICE and Criterion at the helm, and yet, we still know essentially nothing about the game. While an official reveal is probably still a couple months away at least, leaker Tom Henderson (he’s had the goods on CoD in the past and already reported a few details on Battlefield 2021) has popped up with a rather long list of potential info about the game.

According to Henderson, this year’s game will simply be called Battlefield and return to the modern/near-future theme of games like Battlefield 3 and 4. Specifically, the game will take place around 10 years in the future, so you can expect high-tech weaponry and enemies, including drones and maybe even military robots. In terms of story, the new Battlefield campaign will apparently be co-op and focus on a mercenary squad who will freely change allegiance between the US and Russia as the game proceeds.

As for multiplayer, Henderson has heard it described as “Battlefield 3/4 on steroids.” Another battle royale mode is in the works, and will be completely different from the Fireteam mode found in Battlefield V. Players will be able to choose from four different soldier classes, each with different abilities similar in scope to Perks from Call of Duty.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but Henderson seems to be pretty confident of his information (he’s launching a newsletter with this leak). A return to a near-future setting would make sense as DICE has kind of exhausted the historical stuff for now.

According to Henderson, the next Battlefield will be unveiled sometime around May and the first trailer will likely be all-cinematic. What do you think? Do these rumors pass the sniff test? Are you looking forward to Battlefield heading back to a modern setting?