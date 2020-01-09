Batman Arkham Dev Releases Another “Capture the Knight” Teaser

Batman Arkham Origins developer Warner Bros Montreal released another "Capture the Knight" teaser today.

The new images, which have been shared on Facebook and Instagram, feature a logo and the usual "Capture the Knight" capture. The completed logo, which has been put together by fans on Facebook, doesn't reveal anything truly substantial, but after all this teasing, we may finally be getting closer to a proper announcement.

Street Fighter V New Mod Introduces Huge Netcode Improvements

While no official announcement has been made so far, rumors indicate that Warner Bros Montreal is indeed teasing a new Batman Arkham game. According to one of these rumors, the game will be called Batman Arkham Legacy, and it will see the Dark Knight fight against the Court of Owls.

Details on Batman Arkham Legacy: it features the court of owls, and has all of the (bat)family playable. Don’t know too much in regards to gameplay or platforms. Figured that before I stop with this game for now I’d clarify what I knew specifically. I should note the title of Batman Arkham Legacy could change. The info is from a bit ago. But the topic of the game (the family and whatnot) are obviously the important element. Not sure when the reveal is. TGAs are plausible, otherwise could he anytime next year.

The next entry in the Batman Arkham series has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.