New Batman Arkham Hidden Teaser Hints at Multiple Factions; Announcement May Take a While

Another Batman Arkham teaser has been discovered online, hinting at gameplay mechanics and the timing of the announcement.

The new teaser can be found on the Warner Bros Montreal official website. The image features the logo that has been shown yesterday, as well as empty spots for more logos. This may hint at the fact that the upcoming game will feature multiple factions that will vie for power.

The fact that yesterday's logo has been included in the bigger image may also be hinting at the game's announcement timing. If all the logos have to be added to the image, and each new tease is shared weekly, it may take a while to finally get the full reveal.

Warner Bros Montreal's first Batman Arkham game was Batman Arkham Origins. The game features the mechanics similar to those seen in Batman Arkham City as well as an expanded Gotham City and engaging story featuring a young Batman who is still learning how to deal with crime in Gotham City. The game is also the only entry in the series to have featured a multiplayer mode.

Developed by WB Games Montréal, Batman Arkham Origins features an expanded Gotham City and introduces an original prequel storyline set several years before the events of Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, the first two critically acclaimed games of the franchise. Taking place before the rise of Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals, the game showcases a young and unrefined Batman as he faces a defining moment in his early career as a crime fighter that sets his path to becoming the Dark Knight.

The next entry in the Batman Arkham series has yet to be revealed. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.