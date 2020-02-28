Baldur’s Gate 3 May Not Run Properly on Current-Gen Consoles, Executive Producer Says; Stadia Has Unrealized Potential

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently in development for PC and Google Stadia, and it seems like only next-generation consoles will be able to run the game properly.

In a new interview with Eurogamer, Baldur's Gate 3 executive producer David Walgrave has been asked about a possible PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release of the game. According to Walgrave, the team made a lot of technical upgrades to their engine, so many that the current generation consoles would have trouble running the game without some serious downscaling.

I don't think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There's a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don't know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things. Maybe it could run, but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn't look as cool anymore.

In another interview with Gizmodo, David Walgrave spoke about developing for Google Stadia, highlighting how the ease of porting is one of the reasons Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to it. More interestingly, Walgrave feels like Stadia has a lot of untapped potentials, as there are a lot of cool things that could be done on the system, like allowing viewers of a Baldur's Gate 3 stream to affect the dice roll mechanics in the game.

The ability to watch a YouTube video and then jump straight into a game is also another feature that Walgrave feels would be great for RPGs like Original Sin and Baldur's Gate 3.

It’s very hard to sell a game like Original Sin, and Baldur’s Gate 3 will be the same because there is so much gameplay that comes out of it that you cannot catch in the screenshot or any video. There’s a lot of emergent gameplay interactivity. Chaos. Cheesing. Glitching. You know, all that stuff is very hard to show. You can just say that in your Steam description.

Baldur's Gate 3 launches on PC and Google Stadia later this year. Early Access to the game is coming in a couple of months.