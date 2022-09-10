Menu
AYANEO Unveils Geek 2 Handheld Gaming Console With AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 10, 2022
AYANEO made a name for themselves last year for their handheld gaming lines rivaling Valve's Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. Now, AYANEO is designing a new variant to their famous Geek line, returning to a classic form factor with AMD's Ryzen 7 6800U APU under the hood. The company has designed several systems to find a space in many price ranges, from $299 to slightly above $1000.

AYANEO introduces the new GEEK 2 handheld PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU and a $750 price tag

The new AYANEO Geek 2 Handheld Gaming console, which comes in black and a transparent violet, is a similar colorway that Nintendo used with the Nintendo 64 and Gameboy Color systems. The form factor for this design is a change from the current AYANEO and AYANEO NEXT (both standard and PRO versions) currently available on the company's website. The system will utilize the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU, and will offer 512GB of memory.

AYANEO Unveils Geek 2 Handheld Gaming Console With AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU
Additional information about the new Geek line is unknown outside of pricing and design. The AYANEO Next and Next Pro are on sale on their website and are the closest to the processor power, carrying an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU with eight cores and sixteen threads.

The AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU, released in April 2022, offers the same eight cores across sixteen threads and a base clock of a 2.7 GHz boost clock of up to 4.7 GHz. The processor was created to be compatible with the PCIe 4.0 certification and also has DDR5 capability out of the box. The graphics chip on the APU is an AMD Radeon 680M integrated GPU that offers a core count of 12 and a frequency of 2200 MHz.

The company has set no current date for the new system's release, and no information about a preorder queue has been released. If the company intends to release close to the holiday season to be competitive with Valve and Nintendo, that would be the strategically ideal time that the company would release the new system. The pricing is set around 4399 RMB or $635 US and the launch should come coming close.

News Source: Cary Golomb (@carygolomb on Twitter)

Order