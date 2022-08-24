Menu
Company

AYANEO Slide Is An Updated Handheld Console Design Featuring A Slidable RGB Keyboard

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 24, 2022

AYANEO recently published a video to showcase the company's line of handheld consoles and also released information for a new game console offering an RGB backlit slideout keyboard called the AYANEO Slide. The product, which shares identical specifications as their previously released AYANEO 2, allows users to use the keyboard not only for input in games but also for chatting and more.

AYANEO presents the Slide handheld that combines the company's Neo 2 hardware with a built-in RGB backlit keyboard

The below video shows the entire product line demonstration, offering several developments and explanations of the future of AYANEO. You can skip ahead to the 1:00:00 mark, which will be close to where the company shows several of its existing and upcoming handheld gaming consoles.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Stagnant PC Hardware Inventories May Cause Retailers & Manufacturers To Lower Prices & Offer Huge Discounts

The new Slide handheld gaming console will offer an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU with the company's Radeon 680M graphics processor. Compared to the Steam Deck, the AYANEO Slide is anticipated to deliver twice the FLOPS as the Valve handheld. As for the system design, the Slide maintains the smooth curved design we have seen with previous iterations from the company over the last several months — a step away from the hexagon shape reminiscent of the GPD Win3 system.

AYANEO's new system offers an additional category for the company's handheld systems, placing the initial design and the AYANEO 2 into the main product category for the company. For entry-level systems, AYANEO offers the Air with a 720p resolution and the premium Next system, which is considered a higher-class model than the remainder of AYANEO's current products.

ayaneo-slide-handheld-gaming-console-_3
ayaneo-slide-handheld-gaming-console-_2
2 of 9

Along with the announcement, the company is also releasing a game launcher for non-AYANEO systems, dubbed the AYA Space, but has yet to reveal a release date for the application. Also, the Slide has not received a release date, but it is anticipated to be 2023 before we see the new system hit the market, where we will also see the pricing for the new system. Current pricing for the handheld gaming consoles has surpassed the $1,000 range, which is well over the $399 price for the entry-level Steam deck.

News Sources: Tom', s Hardware

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order