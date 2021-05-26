Avowed is in a “Great Shape” and Will be “Shown This Year”, Possibly At E3 – Rumor
Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming Xbox RPG, is coming along nicely and is said to be shown off this year, possibly as soon as next month.
The first-person RPG was officially revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X showcase back in July of last year. Since then, information about the game has been rather scarce. With development on most tiles having been impacted in some way by COVID-19, how is Obsidian’s title coming along? When will Microsoft reveal more about the game?
Well, if Microsoft-insider ‘Sponger’ is to be believed, the title is coming along nicely, and fans are said to get another look at the RPG later this year. In a thread about Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, the insider posted that he’s a little confused about Jeff Grubb’s recent claims that the game won’t be ready for this year's E3 showcase. As a matter of fact, the last he heard is that it will, in fact, be shown off during Microsoft’s Xbox media briefing.
“I need to say that I'm a little bit confused with Jeff's statement that Avowed will not be ready for E3 as the info that I have is that "we'll have a trailer for our big game at E3" and "Avowed will be shown this year" and "game is in great shape, almost fully on schedule", Sponger wrote.
“I didn't post it a week ago as you know how things can go crazy if you post anything.”
“Also, don't wanna speculate anything, as I know that Jeff has great record - it could be related to planning but game is in good shape and it will be shown this year. From the conversation, I was convinced that it would be a gameplay trailer for E3. Now I'm pretty much confused.”
In a follow-up post, ‘Sponger’ said that he expects a late 2022, possibly early 2023 release for Avowed.
Whether we’ll see more about Avowed during Microsoft’s 2021 E3 presser remains to be seen. We’ll know more in a couple of weeks. As covered earlier today, Microsoft is said to be holding its press conference on June 13th.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter