AT&T Leaks Official Galaxy S23 Images and Details

The Galaxy S23 series is finally going official on 1st February, and it is safe to say that based on all the information we have seen so far, there is nothing about the device we don't know. Pricing, renders, specs and everything in between have been handed to us on a silver platter, and while the phone is not official just yet, it seems like AT&T cannot hold it in much longer.

The Galaxy S23 is all but confirmed, thanks to a new leak from AT&T

Spotted by 9to5Google, an AT&T store leaked the official photos of the upcoming Galaxy S23 and gave us some information on the phone. However, this information and the pictures only correspond to the base variant and not to the Plus or Ultra variant.

Still, if you are interested, you can look at the renders below.

But what about the details regarding the Galaxy S23? Well, the leak sheds light on photography along with eco-friendly materials.

Make everyday epic with the new Samsung Galaxy S23. Seize the moment with the crystal-clear 50 MP camera with perfected Nightography. Galaxy S23 is made with eco-friendly and sustainable materials while featuring powerful processing performance, automatic adaptive 6.6-inch display, and battery power to keep you going!

Of course, the Galaxy S23 series will be incomplete without wireless charging, water resistance, solid cameras, battery, and more. Last but not least, the colors you will get are Green, Cream, Lavender, and Phantom. We suspect the phones will be released in additional colors exclusive to samsung.com, but we will see once we get there.

The Galaxy S23 will go official on 1st February, and if you are interested, you still have just a little over a day for the offer. You can do so by going here.