AT&T CEO Believes the Upcoming 5G iPhone 12 Event Won’t Be ‘Massive’, as Company Said to Be Working on 6G Technology

AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh may have a different opinion regarding Apple’s iPhone 12 launch, which is rumored to include a total of four models, with all four of them supporting 5G connectivity. He believes that the upcoming launch might not be ‘massive event’ due to economic uncertainty thanks to the global pandemic, so that doesn’t necessarily mean that the iPhone 12 family won’t sell like hot cakes.

Though McElfresh Has Added That AT&T Has Started Working on 6G, It Will Likely Take Years Before There’s Widespread Adoption of This Technology

According to a paywalled interview that was published by CNBC, McElfresh believes that while a lot of customers will upgrade to the new models, it’s unlikely that the latest versions will be part of a ‘massive event’. He provides additional details below.

“I do believe that you will see many of the iPhone subscribers move to upgrade to the device. But I wouldn't forecast that it's going to be a massive event. I also don't think it's going to be a nonevent. I think customers, based on the pressures of the economy that we're all facing today, will make a calculated decision as to what they want to do. And we're going to be there to offer them any device that Apple launches here shortly.”

McElfresh also states that AT&T engineers have started work on 6G technology, but we shouldn’t hold our breath because it will take years before this standard is adopted by smartphones. In fact, there are lots of regions in the world that haven’t deployed equipment supporting mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, so keeping that in mind, we could be looking at an exceptionally long period before the advanced standard becomes a widespread element.

Also, in case you’re wondering, Samsung has laid the foundations of 6G, but believes that the technology will go mainstream by 2030, so doing the math here, it will take at least a decade before we can take advantage of unprecedented downstream and upstream performances.

News Source: CNBC