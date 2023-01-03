Atomic Heart Shows Off a Beautiful New RTX-Heavy Trailer, DLSS 3 Reconfirmed

The visually-impressive BioShock-inspired shooter Atomic Heart comes our way in only a couple months, and as part of their partnership with NVIDIA, we got an impressive new trailer during the chip-maker’s latest CES presentation. Of course, the trailer puts RTX visual bells and whistles front-and-center, with plenty of nice-looking ray-traced reflections and lighting, but we also see plenty of fresh action and what appear to be new bosses (including one that looks a bit like Big Hero 6’s Baymax). NVIDIA also reconfirmed Atomic Heart will support DLSS 3, so hopefully those of you with the required RTX cards will be treated to silky-smooth performance. Check out the latest Atomic Heart trailer, below.

Atomic Heart developer publisher Mundfish was founded in Moscow, but there have been rumors much of the team has relocated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can get the details on the current makeup of the team via Wccftech’s latest interview with Mundfish. Need to know more? Here’s are the game’s key features…

The Future USSR - A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world.

Fierce Fighting - Study the behavior of your enemies and how they relate to each other. Use the varied arsenal of arms and special abilities of your polymer glove. Turn everything into a weapon: environment, objects, your own body, and even enemies themselves! Every fight will be different from the last.

The Face of the Soviet Dream - Explore huge research facilities and test sites. Find out more about the employees and their ways of life and work. Uncover soviet secrets! But know that death hides in every corner. Can you survive?

A Closed World Ecosystem - A neural network named "Kollektiv" unifies ground-based and flying robots alike into a single hivemind. If you are noticed either above or under the ground, the reinforcements from the nearest factory will come to kill you. Use hacking to break in unnoticed.

Craft and Modify - Use pieces and components with the "Chaika 3.0" device to create more than 30 types of melee weapons and firearms. Cassette cartridges and various modifications will help you use the environment to your advantage and exploit enemy vulnerabilities.

Atomic Heart is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 21.