Atomic Heart GeForce RTX Trailer Shows Off Impressive Visuals and Intense Action

It’s been a while since we got a new trailer for Atomic Heart, but the folks at NVIDIA have provided a fresh GeForce RTX-powered look at the game. Atomic Heart originally made headlines as one of the first indie games to promise to make use of NVIDIA’s then-new ray tracing and DLSS tech, with early footage focusing heavily on flashy RTX reflections, but this new footage looks a little different. It seems like Atomic Heart developer Mundfish have begun to focus more on ray-traced lighting and shadows – sure, the reflections are still there, but overall, this trailer has a darker, moodier feel. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of weird imagery and intense action on display. Check out the new trailer for yourself, below.

Looking good! Need to know more? Here’s a brief description of Atomic Heart’s story.

The game kicks off when robots start attacking people. [The game’s protagonist] P-3 will have to investigate what has caused all these events and deal with what (or who?) is behind all of this.

Also, do check out our recent Q&A with the developers of Atomic Heart, in which they detail their close working relationship with NVIDIA…

We're working closely with NVIDIA to make the most beautiful game world you've seen. Solutions we've shown you previously are ray-traced reflections and shadows. They stay for sure. Currently, we're working on the implementation of DLSS and other features recently made possible due to RTX and DX12. We're intrigued to try out more features but players will still be able to play Atomic Heart on non-RTX hardware.

Atomic Heart has been announced for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The game doesn’t currently have a release window, and Mundfish have said they don’t want to deliver a “half-baked” product. Fingers crossed we get more info soon.