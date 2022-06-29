Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Announced; Includes 90+ Games

Atari, in conjunction with developer Digital Eclipse, has stuck to its promise regarding a refocus and announced a compilation that is meant to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the company. This compilation is meant to take players through 50 years of video games with a grand list of over 90 different playable games available from the get-go. This compilation will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Below you can see the announcement trailer for this compilation:

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is a game compilation that includes over 90 playable titles to celebrate Atari's history. At the heart of the compilation, players will be able to see an interactive timeline that combines historical trivia, digital artifacts, all-new video interviews, and playable games into one singular experience.

The massive list of games spans six original Atari console and home computer platforms and generations of arcade games. Some of the games included in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration are games from the cult favorite Atari Jaguar and Atari Lynx platforms which will become playable for the first time ever on modern systems.

Additionally, Digital Eclipse has also created the Reimagined series. This series encompasses six games included within the collection and it will revisit, mash-up, and reimagine Atari Classics, including:

Swordquest: AirWorld – Yes, you read that right: After nearly 40 years of waiting, the team at Digital Eclipse has created the fourth and final entry in the legendary Swordquest series, inspired by the design concepts of original Swordquest creator Tod Frye. Who will be the first to solve its mysteries—and finally complete the quest?

– Yes, you read that right: After nearly 40 years of waiting, the team at Digital Eclipse has created the fourth and final entry in the legendary Swordquest series, inspired by the design concepts of original Swordquest creator Tod Frye. Who will be the first to solve its mysteries—and finally complete the quest? Haunted Houses – The original “survival horror” game for the Atari 2600 gets a modern 3D voxel-based sequel, featuring more houses, more spooky situations, and more urns.

– The original “survival horror” game for the Atari 2600 gets a modern 3D voxel-based sequel, featuring more houses, more spooky situations, and more urns. VCTR-SCTR – This mashup celebration of the vector era of gaming combines the gameplay from Asteroids, Tempest, and other vector-based arcade classics into a single, continuous challenge.

– This mashup celebration of the vector era of gaming combines the gameplay from Asteroids, Tempest, and other vector-based arcade classics into a single, continuous challenge. Neo Breakout – An amazing and addictive two-player competition that combines the best features of Breakout and Pong, with a modern graphic style.

– An amazing and addictive two-player competition that combines the best features of Breakout and Pong, with a modern graphic style. Quadratank – The first new entry in the classic Tank series since 1978 combines features from the original games with four-player fun in team or free-for-all modes.

– The first new entry in the classic Tank series since 1978 combines features from the original games with four-player fun in team or free-for-all modes. Yars’ Revenge Reimagined – Howard Scott Warshaw’s masterpiece for the Atari 2600 gets a whole new look—and you can swap between original and modern graphics at any time! Designed by Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika, who created the Game Boy Color version of Yars’ Revenge in 1999.

No fancy-schmancy reward for completing AirWorld but at least you'll be able to complete the quest way later. Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection is set to launch on Winter on consoles and PC through Steam.