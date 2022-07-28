Menu
ASUS Zenfone 9 Goes Official With a Compact Form Factor, but With a High Refresh Rate Display, Big Battery, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, & More

Omar Sohail
Jul 28, 2022
ASUS Zenfone 9 Goes Official With a Compact Factor, but With a High Refresh Rate Display, Big Battery and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Where the majority of phone makers have ditched the manufacturing of compact smartphones, ASUS bucks the trend and proceeds with the Zenfone 9 launch. The Android-powered handset may feature a small 5.9-inch display, but underneath the hood, it is packing the best-in-class hardware for a 2022 flagship. Here are more details for you.

Zenfone 9 Can Also Be Topped With as Much RAM as a High-End Laptop, Along With a Somewhat Competitive Price

The 5.9-inch display is AMOLED that Samsung makes, resonates a 2400 x 1800 resolution, and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The backside is polycarbonate, with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. Given that the Zenfone 9 features top-notch specifications, ASUS went ahead and added IP68 dust and water resistance too. Delivering the much-needed performance is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, along with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Newegg Launches JustGPU.com – A Dedicated Online Shopping Resource for Graphics Cards

ASUS will also be selling a top-tier version with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, but it is highly likely that this Zenfone 9 variant will be sold in limited regions. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint reader, but ASUS could also easily have incorporated an under-display scanner given the fact that its latest member of the smartphone family features an AMOLED screen, but this decision may have been taken to reduce manufacturing costs.

Coming to the camera, ASUS states that the primary rear 50MP sensor has been significantly improved and features a miniature gimbal stabilization system. The secondary unit at the back can capture ultrawide-angle shots with a maximum resolution of 12MP. As for the front side, it is occupied by a 12MP sensor. Charging will take place using a single USB-C port, and unlike many other manufacturers, ASUS includes a headphone jack and a 30W power brick included with the Zenfone 9.

You also get Stereo Speakers with all the wireless connectivity standards supported by the Zenfone 9, such as dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Snapdragon sound support, and more. As for pricing, ASUS states that in the U.S., it will set back consumers by $699 for the base model, while overseas, it will cost €799. In several regions, the Zenfone 9 will be offered in the colors Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Starry Blue, and Sunset Red color options, with all variants running ZenUI 9, which is ASUS’ version of Android 12.

So what do you think? A worthy iPhone 13 mini competitor that runs Android?

