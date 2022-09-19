Menu
Leaked ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboard Prices Are Insane, Starting at $385 US & Up To $1300 US For Flagship ROG Extreme

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 19, 2022, 12:18 PM EDT

The price sheet of ASUS's X670E & X670 motherboards have been leaked by MEGAsizeGPU and range from $385 to $1300 US.

ASUS ROG X670E & X670 Motherboard Prices Leaked: Starting at $385 US & Go As High As $1300 US In China

The motherboard list seems to come directly from ASUS's China HQ which has set three pricing segments for their upcoming X670E & X670 series. The first is the distributor prices which are not shown, the second is the retailer pricing or MSRP and the third is the media pricing which is what will be provided to the public for reference. There are a total of 12 motherboards listed here and the only motherboard that is missing is the Proart X670E Creator WIFI which has been confirmed.

ASUS X670E & X670 motherboard prices in China have leaked out. (Image Credits: MEGAsizeGPU)
ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboards:

  • ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme
  • ROG Crosshair X670E HERO
  • ROG Crosshair X670E GENE
  • Proart X670E Creator WIFI
  • ROG STRIX X670E-I Gaming WIFI
  • ROG STRIX X670E-E Gaming WIFI
  • ROG STRIX X670E-F Gaming WIFI
  • ROG STRIX X670E-A Gaming WIFI
  • TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS WIFI
  • TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS
  • PRIME X670E-Pro WIFI
  • PRIME X670-P WIFI
  • PRIME X670-P

ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboard Prices (China)

Motherboard NameMSRP (RMB)MSRP (USD)Media Pricing (RMB)Media Pricing (USD)
ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme8999$1285 US9999$1425 US
ROG Crosshair X670E HERO5499$785 US5999$855 US
ROG Crosshair X670E GENE5499$785 US5999$855 US
ROG STRIX X670E-E Gaming WIFI4499$640 US4999$710 US
ROG STRIX X670E-I Gaming WIFI4399$630 US4899$700 US
ROG STRIX X670E-F Gaming WIFI3999$570 US4499$640 US
ROG STRIX X670E-A Gaming WIFI3499$500 US3999$570 US
TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS WIFI2999$430 US3499$500 US
TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS2899$410 US3399$485 US
PRIME X670E-Pro WIFI2999$430 US3499$500 US
PRIME X670-P WIFI2799$400 US3299$470 US
PRIME X670-P2699$385 US3199$455 US

Coming to the prices, we will start with the top-tier parts and we first have the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme which has an MSRP of 8999 RMB ($1285 US) and a listed price of 9999 RMB or $1430 US. Next up, we have the ROG Crosshair X670E HERO and GENE which are priced at the same 5499 RMB MSRP or $785 US while the media pricing is 5999 RMB or $855 US. Moving on, there's the ASUS ROG STRIX series which includes the A, E, F, & I series, all priced at 3499, 4499, 3999, & 4399 RMB, respectively. This converts to $500, $640, $570 & $630 US, respectively.

The only two TUF Gaming motherboards are priced at 2999 ($430) and 2899 ($410), respectively. Lastly, we have the ASUS PRIME series motherboards which include two X670E models priced at 2999 ($430) & 2799 RMB ($400), respectively. The PRIME series also includes the X670-P which is a non-E motherboard priced at 2699 RMB or $385 US. Now, these prices do include a hefty tax so the price bump is to be expected.

For Chinese and Asian Pacific users, this means that ASUS X670 and X670E motherboards will be quite expensive but based on recent reports, it looks like the series, in general, will be expensive regardless of the region so most users will have to focus on the B650E & B650 motherboards if they want to build a more mainstream PC as X670 series is reserved for the high-end userbase. ASUS's X670E & X670 motherboards will be launching on 27th of September followed by B650 in early October.

