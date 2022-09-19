Leaked ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboard Prices Are Insane, Starting at $385 US & Up To $1300 US For Flagship ROG Extreme

The price sheet of ASUS's X670E & X670 motherboards have been leaked by MEGAsizeGPU and range from $385 to $1300 US.

ASUS ROG X670E & X670 Motherboard Prices Leaked: Starting at $385 US & Go As High As $1300 US In China

The motherboard list seems to come directly from ASUS's China HQ which has set three pricing segments for their upcoming X670E & X670 series. The first is the distributor prices which are not shown, the second is the retailer pricing or MSRP and the third is the media pricing which is what will be provided to the public for reference. There are a total of 12 motherboards listed here and the only motherboard that is missing is the Proart X670E Creator WIFI which has been confirmed.

ASUS X670E & X670 motherboard prices in China have leaked out. (Image Credits: MEGAsizeGPU)

Motherboard Name MSRP (RMB) MSRP (USD) Media Pricing (RMB) Media Pricing (USD) ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme 8999 $1285 US 9999 $1425 US ROG Crosshair X670E HERO 5499 $785 US 5999 $855 US ROG Crosshair X670E GENE 5499 $785 US 5999 $855 US ROG STRIX X670E-E Gaming WIFI 4499 $640 US 4999 $710 US ROG STRIX X670E-I Gaming WIFI 4399 $630 US 4899 $700 US ROG STRIX X670E-F Gaming WIFI 3999 $570 US 4499 $640 US ROG STRIX X670E-A Gaming WIFI 3499 $500 US 3999 $570 US TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS WIFI 2999 $430 US 3499 $500 US TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS 2899 $410 US 3399 $485 US PRIME X670E-Pro WIFI 2999 $430 US 3499 $500 US PRIME X670-P WIFI 2799 $400 US 3299 $470 US PRIME X670-P 2699 $385 US 3199 $455 US

Coming to the prices, we will start with the top-tier parts and we first have the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme which has an MSRP of 8999 RMB ($1285 US) and a listed price of 9999 RMB or $1430 US. Next up, we have the ROG Crosshair X670E HERO and GENE which are priced at the same 5499 RMB MSRP or $785 US while the media pricing is 5999 RMB or $855 US. Moving on, there's the ASUS ROG STRIX series which includes the A, E, F, & I series, all priced at 3499, 4499, 3999, & 4399 RMB, respectively. This converts to $500, $640, $570 & $630 US, respectively.

The only two TUF Gaming motherboards are priced at 2999 ($430) and 2899 ($410), respectively. Lastly, we have the ASUS PRIME series motherboards which include two X670E models priced at 2999 ($430) & 2799 RMB ($400), respectively. The PRIME series also includes the X670-P which is a non-E motherboard priced at 2699 RMB or $385 US. Now, these prices do include a hefty tax so the price bump is to be expected.

For Chinese and Asian Pacific users, this means that ASUS X670 and X670E motherboards will be quite expensive but based on recent reports, it looks like the series, in general, will be expensive regardless of the region so most users will have to focus on the B650E & B650 motherboards if they want to build a more mainstream PC as X670 series is reserved for the high-end userbase. ASUS's X670E & X670 motherboards will be launching on 27th of September followed by B650 in early October.