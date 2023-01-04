ASUS Unveils TUF Gaming 2023 Laptops: TUF Gaming A16 Advantage With Ryzen 7000 & Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPU

ASUS has unveiled its next-generation 2023 TUF Gaming lineup which includes the all-AMD TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition laptop.

ASUS TUF Gaming 2023 Laptops Unveiled: All-AMD TUF Gaming A16 Advantage With Ryzen 7000 CPU & RDNA 3 120W Mobility GPU

ASUS is unveiling a total of 6 brand new TUF Gaming designs which include the TUF Gaming F15/17, TUF Gaming A15/17, and the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition.

Starting with the ASUS TUF Gaming A16, the laptop will come equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 CPU based on the Zen 4 core architecture and will also feature an AMD Radeon 7000 RDNA 3 Mobility GPU with a TGP of up to 120W. This is essentially the Radeon RX 7900M with 8 GB GDDR6 memory as the company states though no further information is provided. However, the PR that's provided by ASUS lists the CPU as a Ryzen 9 7940HS and the GPU as the Radeon RX 7700S.

In addition to that, the system will feature DDR5-4800 (Up To 64 GB capacities) memory, a top-notch cooling solution with 7 heat pipes, an 84-blade Arc Flow fan, and 4 exhaust vents scattered around the laptop. The laptop will come in Off Black and a Sand Storm color option.

This will be purely an AMD Advantage design that makes use of the SmartShift technology and feature a 16" display (16:10) with up to QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. But ASUS has two more AMD-powered TUF Gaming laptops in the back. the TUF Gaming A15/17 will also come with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 CPU but instead of using an RDNA 3 Mobility GPU, they will get to use up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with a TGP of 140W. The rest of the specs will mostly be in line with the A16 laptop.

ASUS also has two TUF Gaming F15/17 models which will combine Intel's latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake-H series CPUs with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. These laptops will come with the Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) I/O and also get the same 90Wh fast charging capabilities. Both TUF Gaming A & F series will feature NVIDIA G-SYNC panels while the AMD Advantage edition laptop makes use of AMD's Freesync technology.

What's worth noting here is that ASUS isn't mentioning the full specs of the AMD laptops yet which is due to the fact that AMD hasn't officially unveiled either the Ryzen 7000 Mobility CPUs or the RX 7000 Radeon RDNA 3 mobility GPUs. The company plans to introduce its next-gen lineup tomorrow during the opening CES 2023 keynote. You can tune in the event with us here!